Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/4 Victory beckons for Haydock filly Vicario

Two Friday selections

True Courage is overpriced to repeat his Thirsk win

Back Vicario dropped to six furlongs

The 16:00 at Brighton is a cracking contest for a Class 4, and Revenue should be of interest back at the scene of his debut victory. He has been consistent rather than improving, but he split two well-handicapped rivals at Chepstow last time, and the winner has gone in again.

His previous form at Bath worked out well, and he was worth upgrading when he was third at Salisbury on his run three starts ago. There's little doubt he prefers quirky tracks with form figures at Chepstow, Bath and Brighton reading 22131. However, this is a move up in grade and the likes of Supreme King, Alcazan and Abolish bring some strong form to the table. I'd want to get around 6/17.00 on the day.

I was nearly lured back in with Glasses Up at Musselburgh at 16:20, but the more I went through it, the more of a mess it became.

At Haydock this evening at 17:40, Masekela goes again after he took a step back in the correct direction last time at York, and I was tempted to play him on his next start. However, this is an Amateur Jockey's Handicap, which slightly puts me off. He can go well, though.

The closest I came to a third bet was at Newmarket at 19:10 with Maximum Impact. He ran a blinder on his penultimate start, and Chester was all wrong for him last time. I am still trying to figure out his trip, and connections seem to think he is not putting it all in and reaching for the cheekpieces. That could make all the difference to him, as on his penultimate outing, he would hold every chance in here.

Michael Bell's True Courage--11/112.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--is overpriced. He shaped better than the bare result in the Racing League at Yarmouth 15 days ago, and the market seems to have missed that performance with this contest a darn bit easier.

The six-year-old goes well at this time of year and remains in better form than his recent form figures suggest. He got no run at Yarmouth at a crucial time in a slowly run affair dictated by the winner, and he was tenderly handled. It was the same story at Windsor on his penultimate start when they went a crawl until the final two furlongs - it was farcical. Still, his performance three uns back at this venue saw him bolt in, and under the same conditions today, he can get the better of the short-priced favourite Quietness.



The selection sits on a workable rating, and his Thirsk form was boosted multiple times. Furthermore, his back form suggests he is more than capable of winning this contest and Kevin Stott has a 100% 2-2 record on him.

I expect Paddy The Squire to need his first outing for 350 days. The selection looks like a good value to score again under optimum conditions.

Recommended Bet 16:10 Thirsk - Back True Courage SBK 11/1

This is a tricky five-runner heat, but Vicario - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has been in the tracker for some time, and her recent performances suggest this move down to six furlongs could be the making of her, so she is fancied to shed her Maiden tag at the chief expense of Rosa Applause.

The three-year-old has been knocking on the door over seven furlongs but has lacked the desired finishing kick, and her pedigree leans heavily to coming back in distance. She is a half-sister to the yards Makarova, who successfully dropped from seven furlongs to six on her first attempt, and Ed Walker is pulling the same move with Vicario.

The booking of Oisin Murphy has to spark further interest with a 21% strike rate together, but the angle for improvement is the move to six furlongs for the first time.

The selection bumped into a subsequent winner here 20 days ago, who had previously finished third to a progressive mare and the subsequent Bunbury Cup winner, Alto. She will be hard to beat if she brings that level of form to this trip.

She ticks plenty of boxes to get a deserved first victory. Santa Croce looks as though she would also appreciate this drop in trip and must be taken seriously on handicap debut. Still, she must improve significantly on all three runs to defy this opening mark in today's company. She offers a similar angle to the selection, but Rosa Applause drops in grade, and she is feared the most with a steadily progressive profile.

Back Vicario at 9/43.25 or bigger.