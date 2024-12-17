Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/4 Tizzard can claim a Wincanton winner on Tuesday with class-dropper

Race fit and in winning form

Goes well at Wincanton

Gyenyame can score down in grade

There are a few to consider here, but none make more appeal than Gyenyame - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who arrives race-fit, in winning form and on the upgrade. The six-year-old landed his Beginners Chase at heavy odds last time, but he shaped well at Chepstow on his seasonal return in a stronger contest than this when he looked in need of the run.

At Chepstow, he recovered well from a horrendous blunder at the 11th to finish off his race strongly, and despite being beaten 11 lengths, he went down as an eye-catcher. He is back in handicap company today and is two pounds lower, into a Class 4 0-115 off-top weight. In the hope that Sam Twiston-Davies is positive on him over this middle trip, he will be hard to peg back.

He can boast three reasonable efforts at this venue, including a 26-length Maiden Hurdle victory on his second start last Spring. His hurdle form from last season, including chasing home the smart Springwell Bay at Cheltenham, is easily the best on offer.

He makes plenty of appeal with his latest confidence-boosting round under his belt, and he is handicapped to have a big say at this Class 4 level--the first time at this level since his second here on his 2023 seasonal return behind Oscars Moonshine.

Any 9/43.25 or bigger appeals.