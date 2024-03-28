Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/4 Thriving Haggas Filly is a Good Friday bet

William Haggas' filly set to reverse form at Newcastle

Youthful King has a huge chance if overcoming the draw

Prince Zenda can continue improving now at the correct trip

No. 3 (11) Prydwen (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: George Scott

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 99

Prydwen - 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks hugely overpriced in this contest, having come from a poor position at Lingfield last time to circle runners on the bend and go down narrowly to today's favourite Spartan Army, who clung on at the line.

That was another excellent effort by the George Scott runner, who is unexposed at 2m on the AW and has finished inside the first three on seven of his 11 outings. Outside of a run after a break, his record on the AW is a fine one with form figures of 2181311, and he holds the strongest piece of staying handicap form with his victory at Wolverhampton in November when again having to come from a poor position.

Benoit De La Sayette is an interesting jockey booking with a 20% strike rate for the trainer. The selection's only effort at this venue came in the one-time fitted cheekpieces after a 91-day break, so it's best to forgive that run.

He represents excellent value in this contest and can pick his way through as the field opens up in the home straight. Vaguely Royal is a clear second choice on the list, and from a good draw, he could keep rolling along, having finished with running left at Lingfield having been outpaced.

Both will get a little of my support; however, for tipping purposes, it's the selection that is much overpriced.

13:53 Newcastle - Back Prydwen @ 12/113.00 Bet here

No. 1 (14) Youthful King SBK 14/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Luke Dace

Jockey: Ethan Jones

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 90

Youthful King - 16/117.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - caught the eye over course and distance 28 days ago behind one favoured for the big race of the day at Newcastle. He was drawn widest of all and was keen, but he finished to excellent effect down the outside of the field. In another 50 yards, he would have overcome a probable draw to finish second behind a very well-handicapped rival.

That effort signalled that he is ready to strike and build on his progressive season last term. He has had stiff tasks in Listed and Group 3 company on either side of a break, and I am happy to forgive his effort at Kempton and Ascot over 1m4f, with the latter a solid third in the Shergar Cup. Ten furlongs looks like his optimum distance with a record outside of a seasonal return reading of 3317117.

Today, he is dropping back into Class 3 company for the first time since June last year, and Ethan Jones claims off seven pounds, which puts him on a very workable rating.

In the hope that he can again overcome the widest of draws, he must have a better chance than the market suggests. With the Betfair Sportsbook paying four places, he makes plenty of appeal.

Al Ruffa is a clear second choice if he builds on his second to Wadacre Gomez last time. The winner there also had Civil Law and Polling Day behind him, but he was behind the selection, Youthful King, 28 days ago.

14:05 Lingfield - Back Youthful King @ 16/117.00 Bet here

No. 1 (4) Nine Tenths (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.84 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Jack Enright

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 100

Nine Tenths - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has all the hallmarks of a progressive filly. While her dominant Listed victory at Wolverhampton last time can make her form questionable, she is back against her own sex today over her optimum trip and much better off at the weights with Shades Of Summer.

She was narrowly denied from a poor position here over course and distance back in January by Shades Of Summer. Still, she was giving her 20 pounds on that occasion, and thanks to the enlistment of claiming jockey Jack Enright, she is 15lbs better off.

Having already comfortably held Cloud Cover and had Wild Side behind with collateral form holding the admirable Aramis Grey, she should prove tough to beat with natural progression.

15:00 Newcastle - Back Nine Tenths @ 9/43.25 Bet here

No. 7 (9) Prince Of Zenda SBK 9/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 89

Prince Of Zenda hasn't looked back since dropping to sprint trips. He looks like one who is thriving over this trip, and his handicap mark on the evidence of his latest two victories is still well within reach.

The four-year-old did remarkably well in Class 4 company at Lingfield in January, coming from a wide position and suffering interference to get up late in the day with plenty to spare. Brandon Wilkie was surprised to get such a soft lead at Newcastle last time when it looked as though the intentions were not to make the running. Still, he scooted up in excellent style and took the scalp of one that had won five of his last eight and had only been beaten 3/4 of a length in three others during that time.

The form is strong. The fourth chased home the improving Cover Up next time before going within a head of scoring earlier this month.

I like how connections have given him a break and not rushed him out quickly, providing confidence that they feel he is firmly on the upgrade and not looking to cash in on a mark in quick succession. Regarding a break, he has proven to have a good record fresh, bolting up in a 7f Novice at Chester and finding only the subsequent Britannia winner too good at Ascot over 1m.

However, sprint trips are certainly his game, and he is just the type to excel in better races, with his strong finishing effort likely to be seen to good effect in a race full of pace.

Most of these have something to recommend, but they are exposed enough on balance, and the selection boasting a course victory is another positive. I am happy to let the market lead here and back at BSP although any 4/15.00 or bigger is more than acceptable with a basement price of 11/43.75.