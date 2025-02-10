Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/4 Headgear, tongue-tie and a great track record

Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter heads to Plumpton on Monday for his sole selection, a 9/43.25 chance looking for back-to-back race victories...

16:15 Plumpton - Back Alto Alto @ 9/43.25 1pt

This can go to Chris Gordon's Alto Alto--9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook--who won this race last year and looks primed for a repeat in the race named after his trainer. The eight-year-old is fitted with a first-time visor, and today, the tongue-tie returns in combination with headgear for the first time this season.

He won in first-time cheekpieces at this venue last January and holds a record at this track outside of a reappearance reading of 211611. He has fallen in the handicap following three low-key runs this season (one over fences), and Freddie Gordon claims three off his back, making him look fairly treated. His victory in this race last year over Prince Quali sees that one now 12lb higher in the handicap, and there is nothing of that calibre in today's race.

One suspects this has been the target for the Gordon-trained runner, who is expected to go well in a weak race.

Back the selection at 15/82.88 or bigger.

DARYL'S P/L

2025 P/L = Next update (monthly) Jan

2025 P/L = +28.18 ROI 45.46%

BSP P/L = +11.1 ROI 17.92%

2025 P/L Ante-post = -1

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI

2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts

