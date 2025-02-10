Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/4 Headgear, tongue-tie and a great track record

Headgear and tongue-tie combo return

Excellent course record

Alto Alto can land the race named after his trainer again

This can go to Chris Gordon's Alto Alto--9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook--who won this race last year and looks primed for a repeat in the race named after his trainer. The eight-year-old is fitted with a first-time visor, and today, the tongue-tie returns in combination with headgear for the first time this season.

He won in first-time cheekpieces at this venue last January and holds a record at this track outside of a reappearance reading of 211611. He has fallen in the handicap following three low-key runs this season (one over fences), and Freddie Gordon claims three off his back, making him look fairly treated. His victory in this race last year over Prince Quali sees that one now 12lb higher in the handicap, and there is nothing of that calibre in today's race.

One suspects this has been the target for the Gordon-trained runner, who is expected to go well in a weak race.

Back the selection at 15/82.88 or bigger.