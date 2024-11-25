Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/4 Doddie will prove a great Monday bet

Doddie is Monday's best bet at Kempton

Chance Holly to score again on her third start of the year

Icare Allen can back up yesterday's Uttoxeter win



If Icare Allen - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is turned out quickly following yesterday's victory at Uttoxeter, he must be of interest to go in again under a seven-pound penalty. He travelled smoothly and won, going away in a better race than this, and the six-year-old took a firm step back in the correct direction for the first time in an age.

He was once a very smart hurdle for Willie Mullins, and he has performed very creditably when turned out within two days in the past (third in a Listed Hurdle at Galway). At the same time, today's race is a drop in class for the Jonjo O'Neill horse, a fine opportunity for him to score.

Back the selection at 3/14.00 or bigger, acknowledging he could be a non-runner.

Recommended Bet 14:00 Kempton - Back Icare Allen SBK 9/2



Another chance is given to Holly - 15/44.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who was bitterly disappointing at Kempton last time for this column but has undoubtedly offered promise in two chase starts, and this looks like a much more straightforward assignment. Jonjo O'Neill Jr is back in the saddle today, and on the best of her hurdle form, she should prove very hard to beat if bouncing back in this company.

The seven-year-old has been held up the last twice at Kempton and barely put into a race, but she has caught the eye under minimal pressure in better races than today.

She looks worth one more chance, but I suspect the market will tell closer to the off. She won at the third time of asking last season for this column and faces mainly exposed rivals today.

Mr Grey Sky is interesting, having won on his seasonal return last year, but he is ten, and the rest are tough to make cases for. Chance her no shorter than her 15/4 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet 14:50 Ludlow - Back Holly SBK 15/4



Doddiethegreat - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was by far the best of these over hurdles, and he looks the part of making a successful transition in this sphere. He offers value at his general 9/43.25 price tag on this chasing debut.

He faces some experienced rivals today, but most of them are held in some capacity by handicappers and are vulnerable to an improver. Today's race represents an ease in class for the Nicky Henderson horse, who is evidently on a fair mark if he takes to this discipline and with a perfect record when fresh and returning to the scene of his most emphatic hurdle victory, he is hard to oppose.

The eight-year-old will be ready for today's assignment and is unbeaten in four right-handed runs. He had a very positive time on the track around this time last year, and those who oppose him will only hope that he can't jump a fence. Still, the prices allow for that chance to be taken, and he can return to winning ways with plenty in his favour.

Back the selection at 13/82.63 or bigger.