Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/4 Bob can bounce back for Murphy at Chepstow
Daryl Carter has one Tuesday selection from Chepstow, and says his NAP will relish testing conditions...
One Tuesday bet at 9/43.25 from Daryl
Bob ready to bounce back at Chepstow
A return to form is imminent
14:45 Chepstow - Back Booster Bob @ 9/43.25 1pt
Nothing interested me today to make me part with cash other than Olly Murphy's Booster Bob - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who we have yet to see the best of. This race is a fabulous opportunity to pick back up the progressive thread.
The seven-year-old started the season brightly with a victory at Ffos Las but took a backward step at Warwick. Subsequent wind surgery and the absence of the hood may give that performance an excuse, and he finished his race off well in the mist at Aintree last time.
Interestingly, he has performed poorly without the hood twice, but that's back on. If he can return to the form of his seasonal/chase debut or that of his Listed Sandown hurdle victory last season, he should take some stopping in this company.
He looks on his way back and down into what is effectively a 0-120 outside of his presence he should be able to get back to winning ways.
He gets a clear vote of confidence over Cabhfuilfungi, who has a good record at his recent stomping ground, Southwell (3211) and Idy Wood - the latter may prefer a sounder surface.
Back the selection at 15/82.88 or bigger.
Recommended bets
DARYL'S P/L
2025 P/L = Next update (monthly) Jan
2025 P/L =
BSP P/L =
2025 P/L Ante-post = 0
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI
2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts
