Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/4 Bob can bounce back for Murphy at Chepstow

One Tuesday bet at 9/4 3.25 from Daryl

Bob ready to bounce back at Chepstow

A return to form is imminent

Nothing interested me today to make me part with cash other than Olly Murphy's Booster Bob - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who we have yet to see the best of. This race is a fabulous opportunity to pick back up the progressive thread.

The seven-year-old started the season brightly with a victory at Ffos Las but took a backward step at Warwick. Subsequent wind surgery and the absence of the hood may give that performance an excuse, and he finished his race off well in the mist at Aintree last time.

Interestingly, he has performed poorly without the hood twice, but that's back on. If he can return to the form of his seasonal/chase debut or that of his Listed Sandown hurdle victory last season, he should take some stopping in this company.

He looks on his way back and down into what is effectively a 0-120 outside of his presence he should be able to get back to winning ways.

He gets a clear vote of confidence over Cabhfuilfungi, who has a good record at his recent stomping ground, Southwell (3211) and Idy Wood - the latter may prefer a sounder surface.

Back the selection at 15/82.88 or bigger.