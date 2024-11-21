Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/2 Venetia at Ascot plus, 11/4 and 10/1 hopes on Friday
Daryl Carter has three Friday selections and looks to Ascot for his NAP of the day...
-
If Gemirande is straight, he is well-treated
-
Ryan is worth another chance on handicap debut over fences
-
Chance Aucunrisque to continue steady return to form
13:05 Chepstow - Back Ryan's Rocket @ 11/43.75 1pt
Ryan's Rocket (Ire)
- J: J. Hogan
- T: Fergal O'Brien
- F: 021-14
Ryan's Rocket - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - ran too bad to be true in the Persian War Novices Hurdle 42 days ago, and he is worth another chance now switched to fences and handicaps from a lowly looking mark.
The six-year-old was similarly poor on his seasonal return last year before a jolt of improvement saw him narrowly denied by the 129-rated Fiercely Proud at Taunton. He continued upward last season, slamming the now 122-rated Mirabad at Kempton. The bare form leaves him looking fairly treated from this rating of 121 and dipped into a 0-120 on his handicap debut. At the same time, his point-to-point experience should hold him in good stead under Jack Hogan, who claims three off his back.
Hasthing possibly wants deeper ground and further than this now tackling fences, so Just Over Land is expected to give the selection the most to consider.
Back the selection no shorter than 11/43.75.
14:05 Ascot - Back Gemirande @ 9/25.50 1pt
Gemirande (Fr)
- J: Charlie Deutsch
- T: Venetia Williams
- F: 12122d/550-
Gemirande - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is a horse I expect to go off favourite for a race his trainer has won three times in the last ten years. He is a well-handicapped horse on the balance of his form if he can put his spring form behind him, but there's a good chance that they never had him right, and now, with a clear run with him, much better is expected.
The eight-year-old holds excellent form claims in this company if he returns to anywhere near the level he showed at the end of the 2023 season, and a chance is taken that connections will revert to front-running tactics with him.
He holds an excellent record on good ground, with form figures reading 03211222 over fences, and the hope is that he can dominate and see no other rivals. None of these looks particularly well treated, but Terresita is a horse to fear. Still, Venetia Williams holds an excellent record here and he is fancied to land this on his return.
If the market vibes are positive, he should go off around 5/23.50. Take no less than 4/15.00.
14:40 Ascot - Back Aucunrisque @ 10/111.00 0.5pt e/w
Aucunrisque (Fr)
- J: Freddie Gordon
- T: Chris Gordon
- F: 35P067-33
Perhaps it's worth giving another chance to our Cheltenham October meeting NAP Aucunrisque - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who fell foul at the stiff finish at Prestbury Park to two well-handicapped horses but is now six pounds lower and at a track that favours front runners. I've been guilty of not following through with previous confident selections, and there's lots in the Chris Gordon horse's favour.
The Gordon team landed a handicap at this meeting recently with Our Champ, and they could be ready to do it again. There's little doubt that Aucunrisque is heading back in the correct direction with rising RPR ratings and today, Freddie Gordon can use his claim. The front three at Cheltenham pulled well clear of the field, and the runner-up scored in a convincing style next time. That race has worked out well, so it's worth taking a flyer that Aucunrisque can put in another improved performance, and that won't see him far away.
All of these have some chance, and Aurigny Mill and Break My Soul are the correct market leaders. Still, at 10/111.00, take a small each-way chance that Freddie Gordon can pull off front-running tactics.
Now Read: More Horse Racing Tips Here.
Recommended bets
DARYL'S P/L
2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) DEC 1st
2024 P/L = +61.72 ROI 6.19%
BSP P/L = +10.7 ROI 1.07%
2024 P/L Ante-post = +5.33
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
