Unexposed NAP and sure to be in the thick of things

Well treated on his German form

Eden's just as unexposed as the favourite

No. 8 (4) Palace Boy (Ger) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Ralph Smith

Jockey: George Rooke

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 77

Palace Boy - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - offers good value with an unexposed profile, and off the back of a demolition job here 23 days ago, he can defy the handicapper on just his sixth flat start.

Ralph Smith's runner went up ten pounds for a six-length romp over course and distance 23 days ago, but he reached a good level over hurdles for his former handler Fergal O'Brien and still looks to be well treated on his German flat form in this sphere.

The seven-year-old ended his time in Germany with an easy odds-on victory but, before that, had shaped well behind Dartan, lacking the pace to get involved over 1m4f but staying on firmly. That winner is now rated 92 in Ireland on the flat and 139 over hurdles, while Palace Boy himself was thought highly enough of to contest the Supreme Novice Hurdle when with O'Brien.

On the evidence of the selection's latest victory when tackling the AW surface for the first time, he still looks well-treated. He has since seen that form boosted by today's rival, Artisan Dancer, who bumped into a progressive and unexposed rival next time when a narrow third and he can take care of him again today.

Palace Boy was backed 16/117.00 into 9/25.50 on his latest start, and he can cope with this move up in grade off this higher rating with many of these relatively exposed. Given the dominance of his latest effort, his unexposed profile over this trip and his excellent draw, he should be a clear favourite. He appeals at 3/14.00 or bigger.

No. 6 (7) Eden Storm (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 79

Eden Storm - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks to have been put in a little big, considering he is just as progressive as the favourite Al Farabi and has proven to like it here at Wolverhampton.

His latest run saw him win by just a neck, but he had to wait for a run and was comfortably on top at the line, and the runner-up gave the form a good boost by winning and going away next time out. A two-pound rise for that is more than fair, and he now has a steadily improving profile, particularly at this venue where it could be argued he should be a three-time winner, having come from too far back with a good finishing effort in his Novice last year.

He makes each way appeal in a race that many are exposed and with minimal improvement, he should be in the thick of things. He would not be of interest away from this venue, but he is drawn well in the middle of the pack, and Benoi De La Sayette is a positive booking.

I make him second favourite and more of a 4/15.00 chance.

No. 7 (2) Elusive Truth (Ire) SBK 18/1 EXC 1.11 Trainer: Gemma Tutty

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 65

We know all there is to know about most in this field, but that's not the case with Elusive Truth - 14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who might be worth chancing now stepping into a low-graded handicap having caught the eye on her final qualifying run.

Gemma Tutty's four-year-old has only had one outing for this yard, but she caught the eye over 7f on debut when running green from off the pace over seven furlongs behind some useful rivals and stuck to the task well. She went up in trip next time at Newcastle, but it was a race that turned into a dash, and she was caught on heels and flat-footed before picking up again in the closing stages but unable to match a useful quartet headed by the 78-rated Maide in Kentucky.

Her latest outing saw her rider put his stick down when all chance had gone, but she responded to hand and heels pressure, and the winner was indeed handy.

Today is far calmer waters for her, and she was only a 9/25.50 chance on debut for Karl Burke and was given a Group 2 Rockfel entry. She may be worth a small each-way swing at big odds.

Back her at 14/115.00 or bigger.

