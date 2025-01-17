Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/2 Skelton's ready to Attack Windsor Millions with well-handicapped Mare

Skelton's have one lined up at Windsor

Having had two spins over hurdles this season, one suspects that the well-handicapped Panic Attack - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has trained with a target in mind, and given this is a valuable contest; this could be the day to be on her.

The nine-year-old returns to fences for the first time since being a non-stayer at Warwick last term over three miles, and the drop back in distance on the balance of the evidence is a good move. She has become well-treated and on the best of her form, including a stand-out piece when she was fourth to Stage Star in the Timeform Novices Handicap Chase in 2023 (four runs ago). The winner from that race followed up with a victory in the Grade 1 Turners Novices Chase, the runner-up won the following year's Coral Gold Cup, and the third won the Grand Annual.

She caught the eye, staying on strongly in that Cheltenham contest. Her previous third behind the smart Balco Coastal and course specialist Solo is another good piece of form.

She has only been with the Skeltons for two runs, and both came over a trip too short of 2m, but her latest effort at Newbury when running on at the finish suggested she was ready to return to form.

Unexposed and a winner of one of her four outings over fences, she has more to offer yet. She is well-treated under optimal ground and trip conditions, so she gets a confident vote to land the odds in this winnable race under Harry Skelton at 11/43.75 or bigger.

Law Ella is likely to be popular, but she was poor on her only visit across the Irish Sea. Party Vibes may rate the biggest threat.

Recommended Bet 14:25 Windsor - Back Panic Attack SBK 9/2

Our old column friend Old Harrovian - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - went very close for us 13 days ago at Southwell, and that was a firm signal that he is ready to strike from this reduced mark.

The six-year-old has been frustrating to back, but his time is now, and he is well handicapped with an excellent AW record. At the same time, he was picked up by an unexposed improver who looked well ahead of the assessor at Southwell, and I expect him to now get his head in front.

Today's Newcastle track is suitable, with a long home straight for him to wind up. He can build on his already impressive strike rate in this sphere. Perhaps he wasn't 100% following a 61-day break at Southwell, but he is entitled to come on for the run on the fitness front, so he ticks plenty of boxes and can down Northern Ruler.

Back the selection at 11/43.75 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:45 Newcastle - Back Old Harrovian SBK 11/4

Savler - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks like an excellent candidate for this task, having shaped with an abundance of promise at Cheltenham last time before coming down at the final flight. He indeed would have played a part in the finish with Lucky Place and Gowell Road as his rider was revving the engine at the last hurdle, and he is taken to back that career-best performance up and gain a deserved victory today at the expense of the Paul Nicholls horse Blueking d'Oroux who will likely prove popular.

The five-year-old is easily forgiven a down-the-field seasonal return when shaping in need of the outing, and he has an upwardly mobile profile coming into this race, providing he is none the worse for his latest mishap.

Blueking d'Oroux typically has had his break from the end of December to the spring, and that may be no coincidence with Paul Nicholls doing his flu jabs in the first week of January. Still, the drop back in trip is a positive, but he lacks any good reason for potential improvement and his best form has come on a sounder surface.

In turn, Salver loves deep ground, has been crying for a trip and is unexposed at this distance while he has only had eight runs under rules. His third in last year's Triumph Hurdle is excellent form, and he makes plenty of appeal at 2/13.00 or bigger for a strong bet.

Langer Dan comes good in the spring but is well off at the weights again here, while Iberico Lord is having his prep run for the Betfair Hurdle. Nemean Lion arrives in good heart and could pose the most significant threat up in grade, but last time, it was a weak hurdle race he won at Hereford.

This was very close to being upwards of a three-point bet but the recent fall and the weights and measures of this race means confidence is slightly restrained.

Recommended Bet 15:00 Windsor - Back Salver SBK 9/4

The first Windsor meeting offered a concern that it would be hard to come from off the pace, but in the hope that Gary Moore's Hansard--9/110.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--is ridden more handy than he has been the last two times, he could be the answer to this tricky affair.

The seven-year-old is still relatively unexposed, and there is little doubt his latest spin 21 days ago was a prep for a bigger target after his jockey was easy on him in the closing stages, having travelled through the race powerfully.

He relishes testing ground conditions, but he has only had one real opportunity to get his toe in the mud once, when a comfortable novice hurdle victory over the 150-rated Master Chewy in 2023.

He was excellent under quicker ground conditions last term at Ascot, Newbury and Wincanton. He notched up a good victory in the Gerry Fielden on his second outing of the year. Today represents his second start of the season, and the form of his Ascot fifth, or his Grade 2 second to Rubaud last term, makes him of serious interest off this rating of 141.

There's undoubtedly a big pot in him. The yard has targeted the Lingfield Millions meeting in the past, and today has undoubtedly been the plan, so he gets some of my cash at any double-figure price for a win-only bet.

Recommended Bet 15:35 Windsor - Back Hansard SBK 9/1

