Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/2 Silver can enhance perfect Wincanton record and grab gold

Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter heads to Wincanton for his only selection of the day.

Daryl Carter has one selection on Sunday and looks to Wincanton for a returning Emma Lavelle runner, who he says is on an upward curve...

  • 2-2 at Wincanton

  • Won last year at this venue on her seasonal return

  • Has the best form on offer

15:15 Wincanton - Back My Silver Lining @ 9/25.50 1pt

There's a good, strong pace on offer in this contest with the forward-going Found On, Quick Draw, and No Hubs No Hoobs, and that should suit the progressive My Silver Lining--9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

She is a horse still on an upward curve if she can pick up where she left off last term. On multiple occasions, she has had the shorter-priced Credo behind her.

She looks good value to make a winning return to action for Emma Lavelle. She was exceptional in staying races last term, with one of the highlights being a brilliant second to Gavin Cromwell's Yeah Man at Haydock.

She has proven ground versatile, including when bolting up here at Wincanton on seasonal return last year on quick ground. She is now 2-2 at Wincanton, with those victories coming by a combined distance of 19 lengths (both on good ground).

My Silver Lining's Grade 3 Warwick Classic victory is the best form on offer and the market has underestimated her on return. At 9/25.50 or bigger, she looks like a fair wager.

Recommended Bet

15:15 Wincanton - Back My Silver Lining

SBK9/2

Now Read: More Horse Racing Tips Here.

Recommended bets

DARYL'S P/L

2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) NOV 1st

2024 P/L = +91.48 ROI 10.30%

BSP P/L = +51.5 ROI 5.79%

2024 P/L Ante-post = +5.33

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

ITV Races

Big Race Verdict: Stay True to Galileo line with O'Brien rookie in Lingfield Derby Trial

  • Alan Dudman
Lingfield Derby Trial
Sam Turner

Sam Turner Tips: Pearl might prove a Chester jewel at 14/1

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Kevin Blake

Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Back solid chance Emiyn in Friday's Chester Cup

  • Kevin Blake
Horse racing expert Kevin Blake

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Back solid chance Emiyn in Friday's Chester Cup

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Friday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has three picks from Chester on day three

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Chester Day Three Tips: Liberty Lane with Moore appeals in Friday big price Lucky 15

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Chester Day Three Tips: Liberty Lane with Moore appeals in Friday big price Lucky 15

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies strong pace to suit 18/1 Saturn at Chester

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Al Wasl Storm could catch these on the hop

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

I'm napping Scorthy Champ in the 2000 Guineas

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Ruling Court screams Dawn Approach

  • Editor
Weighed In

The Weighty National Hunt Awards

  • Joe Dyer