Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/2 Silver can enhance perfect Wincanton record and grab gold
Daryl Carter has one selection on Sunday and looks to Wincanton for a returning Emma Lavelle runner, who he says is on an upward curve...
-
2-2 at Wincanton
-
Won last year at this venue on her seasonal return
-
Has the best form on offer
15:15 Wincanton - Back My Silver Lining @ 9/25.50 1pt
There's a good, strong pace on offer in this contest with the forward-going Found On, Quick Draw, and No Hubs No Hoobs, and that should suit the progressive My Silver Lining--9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook.
She is a horse still on an upward curve if she can pick up where she left off last term. On multiple occasions, she has had the shorter-priced Credo behind her.
She looks good value to make a winning return to action for Emma Lavelle. She was exceptional in staying races last term, with one of the highlights being a brilliant second to Gavin Cromwell's Yeah Man at Haydock.
She has proven ground versatile, including when bolting up here at Wincanton on seasonal return last year on quick ground. She is now 2-2 at Wincanton, with those victories coming by a combined distance of 19 lengths (both on good ground).
My Silver Lining's Grade 3 Warwick Classic victory is the best form on offer and the market has underestimated her on return. At 9/25.50 or bigger, she looks like a fair wager.
More Horse Racing Tips Here.
Recommended bets
DARYL'S P/L
2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) NOV 1st
2024 P/L = +91.48 ROI 10.30%
BSP P/L = +51.5 ROI 5.79%
2024 P/L Ante-post = +5.33
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
