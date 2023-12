No Wednesday bets to keep away from poor ground conditions

Look ahead to Saturday at Doncaster

Back top-price 9/1 10.00 Rare Edition e/w ante-post

There's little interest for me on Wednesday in the dire conditions around the country, so I want to look ahead to the weekend and have a small ante-post bet where there is better action on better ground.

Doncaster is set for a dry week from Wednesday onwards, and the 14:40 is a good £50,000 pot for one to pick up. With that in mind, you'd think that the race might attract a good field size.

However, nine are double-entered with engagements on either Friday or Saturday. The respected ante-post favourite Gin Coco has this as his sole entry, and he could easily kick on now fitted with the tongue tie that saw him to good effect at Ascot. His second to the ill-fated I Like To Move It in the 2022 Greatwood Hurdle is fresh in the mind, and he could have more to offer despite his latest victory being somewhat of a soft touch.

Rare Edition - 9/110.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has this engagement as his only assignment this weekend, so I'd be confident this is where he will start his season. He was poor in two Grade 1 contests in the spring in the Supreme Novice and at Aintree and was outstayed by Marble Sands in the 2m3f Listed Sydney Banks, but the third is now rated 141 over fences, and his previous form has worked out exceptionally well.

He bolted up at Kempton and Doncaster last season, while the former clocked an excellent time figure over the now 149-rated Rubaud. Also behind him at Kempton was the 2023 Greatwood Hurdle winner, Iberico Lord, to whom he gave eight pounds and a beating when that one fell at the final flight.

Interestingly, connections use this race as his comeback run, particularly one so valuable and one at a venue that saw him score in a common canter over the likely reopposing Matchless. Rare Edition has twice won when fresh off of lay-offs, so I expect him to be wound up for this.

How much he has hidden from the handicapper is up for debate, but the form suggests he is every bit as good as his rating, if not better. At the same time, he was toward the head of the market as the best of the British in the 2023 Supreme Novice Hurdle before his defeat at Huntingdon, and connections obviously think a good deal of him.

He looks to have ideal conditions for this return, dropping back from Grade 1 company the last twice when clearly something wasn't right and now into a handicap on his handicap debut. This race only attracted nine runners last year, so it's worth backing him each way before the final declaration stage with Betfair top price @ 9/110.00 paying 1/4 odds three places.

The presence of last year's winner, Tommy's Oscar, means he will carry a lightweight, and he will be primed for this first run of the year and has at least place claims even when analysing the 20 currently in this field before final declaration.