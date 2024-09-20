Daryl Carter's Tips: 8/1 Play gutsy and back Fellowes' girl to come good at Ayr

Newbury selection added Friday morning

Gutsy Girl can make her mark at Listed level

Cristo is well worth chancing at 25/1 26.00

Lakers appeals as an improver moving into handicaps from what looks like a very fair rating on the balance of his three qualifying runs, two of which came over the wrong trip.

However, that's the case for most horses in here. I want to take a bit of a swing with Cristo - 25/126.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - for Richard Hannon, who has hinted at offering plenty of promise in his four runs to date and is entirely unexposed on the turf following two outings.

He was given three quick runs to qualify for a handicap mark and then upped to 1m at Kempton last time. He finished with running left, having been caught further back than ideal, so this drop to seven may not be a visual positive, but it is on pedigree.

The two-year-old is related to plenty of good 6f/7f winners, and he was a big eye-catcher here on his penultimate start behind a 50/151.00 winning stablemate when posted on the wrong side of the track.

The runner-up that day was Aftermath, who finished third in the Group 2 Champagne Stakes next time, beaten just three lengths. Cristo travelled like a good horse in that contest, but the pace was on the other side of the track, and he was too inexperienced to do himself justice.

His latest effort showed he was learning fast, and a high draw in stall 14 should suit today. At the same time, his debut at Sandown offered promise before being snatched up on the rail, so we have not seen the best of him for a moment.

Sean Levey is back in the saddle for the first time since his debut, and his opening mark of 72 is shallow. This is competitive, though, so it's a win-only stab at 16/117.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:55 Newbury - Back Cristo SBK 25/1

It is worth taking a chance with Gutsy Girl - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has done nothing but improve this season and overcame a poor York draw to finish an excellent second behind Star Of Lady M in a strongly run handicap at the Ebor meeting.

To put it in perspective, the winner and runner-up on the clock would not have been out of place in the Nunthorpe; in fact, the race clocked a faster overall time than any Nunthorpe other than Battaash's first win in the last ten years.

The Charlie Fellowes runner is hardly likely to prove popular as she isn't one of the more attractive types here, but her sectionals at York suggest she is every inch a player in this contest. Her only blip came at Newmarket, where she wasn't seen to have the best effect on the undulations. However, outside of that, she has improved tremendously, and her York effort, backed up by the speed figure, suggests this extra half-furlong today will suit.

I expected her to be underestimated on her official rating, but that shouldn't put punters off, and 6/17.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 15:40 Ayr - Back Gutsy Girl SBK 8/1

It's worth giving another chance to Galyx--9/110.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--who returns from a mid-season break and steps into handicaps for the first time. He caught the eye in his three runs during the spring, and it's worth forgiving his run at Carlisle when last seen having suffered a slowly run affair in a race likely won by a proper rival in Haya who held some useful form. The runner-up is rated 90, and the selection was hardly asked for for the kitchen sink in that race, so I expect much better.

Today, he moves into handicaps from a fair mark of 82, and he is better judged on his Windsor romp in which he came well off an ordinary gallop to win going away. The third from that race was a similar distance behind More Thunder (three lengths) at Nottingham next time, and the sixth beat Midnight Rumble the next time out.

He caught the eye on debut here at Newbury behind Economics at this venue and holds plenty of promise to rate higher than this.

Jack Channon can ready one following a break, and he is bred to relish this trip change. Today is likely to prove a stamina test should the rain arrive on Friday afternoon, which will hinder one or two, but the selection is already proven on a testing surface.

More Thunder must prove his stamina after a tame finish the last two times, and the same applies to Midnight Rumble, who took a backward step last time. Mustazeed loves it here and enjoys soft ground, but he is exposed at this level.

Shamran rates the biggest threat, but Galyx holds plenty of potential and is well overpriced at 5/16.00 or bigger but rates a sound bet at 8/19.00 or bigger.