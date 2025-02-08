Daryl Carter's Tips: 7/2 Stick with Henderson at Newbury on Saturday

Henderson Mare is ahead of the handicapper in the Newbury Hurdle

It could be a good day for Nicky Henderson and JP McManus at Newbury, and they can kick off with a victory with Kientzheim. This Mare has some strong bumper form in France, and she won with any amount in hand at Kempton on her British/hurdle debut gliding across the ground to win going away.

She cruised through her Maiden Hurdle at Kempton, and she looks like a sure-fire improver with that under her belt and returning to a slower surface. The angle here is her sectional timings, which were very good in comparison with Constitution Hill in the Christmas Hurdle. The form has started to work out, with the third going close next time and rated 118.

This Mare has loads more to come based on her speed figures, and she rates a confident bet to start the day off right and outspeed Tuti Quanti recieving three pounds.

Back her at Evens or bigger, but one suspects the BSP price should prove more attractive.

Recommended Bet 13:15 Newbury - Back Kientzheim EXC BSP

The best-handicapped horse in the Newbury Hurdle must be Nicky Henderson's six-year-old Joyeuse who really impressed with her finishing effort when not granted the clearest of runs at Cheltenham in December, and she looks to have been saved for this race.

She gets in at the foot of the weights, and her owner, JP McManus, enters top-weight and last year's winner, Iberico Lord, to keep a lovely racing weight. She kept finding and finding at Cheltenham and had a subsequent Listed winner behind in third in Take No Chances. Her previous form at Taunton last January has worked out well when easily holding the now 125-rated Tutti Quanit, and her French bumper form has some serious substance, beating a subsequent Listed Hurdle winner who, in turn, beat one who went within three lengths of a Grade 1 victory.

She will undoubtedly leave this rating of 123 behind in due course and is certain to be rated higher come the end of the year. This is deep for her, but she is a strong stayer at this trip, and the end-to-end gallop will suit her well. Throw in the softer surface, and Joyeuse has optimal conditions for a strong finishing effort down this long home straight.

Nicky Henderson won this race for JP McManus last year, and she is the choice of stable jockey number one Nico de Boinville. She must go close and rates a confident bet to land this race against mainly exposed rivals. I've missed the 5/16.00 and I guess that will teach me to get this column out in line with the podcast in future! 7/24.50 is the basement price but use BSP!

Iberico Lord was given a good mention on the podcast but on careful reflection, there may be another pot lined up or him, so I am reluctant to advise him but will have a small win-only saver.

Recommended Bet 15:35 Newbury - Back Joyeuse EXC BSP

Lord Of Thunder looks like a winner in waiting from this rating in the 120s following a bounce-back effort behind the subsequent Grade 1 Scilly Isles winner Handstands at Ffos Las. He did remarkably well to finish second, having been badly hampered by a faller at the seventh, but he stuck to the task well and chased home the winner, who was always well-positioned and is now rated 154.

He deserved a strong markup for that performance, having been poorly placed at the rear of the field in a slowly run affair and unfavoured by the weights. He is now eight pounds better off with Saint Davy and he would now recieve 24lb from the winner Handstands if they met in this contest rather than the five he got.

His run at Cheltenham in October, when travelling strongly before coming down, suggested he was ahead of the handicapper when things fall correctly.

This track should suit him, with a long home straight allowing him to be smuggled into the race. While this is a deep contest, he must be ahead of the assessor on all known evidence. The move up in distance for the first time is a big positive for the son of Getaway. There is a big handicap in him, and today could be the day. He has never felt maximum pressure from his jockey in all starts under rules so there is surely more to come.

Recommended Bet 16:10 Newbury - Back Lord Of Thunder EXC BSP

Cheltenham Festival Focus extra*

Something I have not done this season yet, but I want to jump in the usual column and add a Cheltenham Festival ante-post selection before week 16 on Sunday/Monday.

I want to highlight the horse Iberico Lord - 25/126.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - for the County Hurdle. Nicky Henderson's runner was a strong favourite for this festival race last year before being pulled out to run in the Champion Hurdle on the back of the news that Constitution Hill would miss the race.

Iberico Lord was due to run in the County Hurdle when rated 143, and on Saturday, he is due to line up in the former Betfair Hurdle (the race he won last year) from a rating of 144, but he is weak in the early markets and is ridden by three pounds claimer Freddie Gordon.

He made a successful transition to fences this season. Still, connections have shelved that plan, and he returned to hurdles at Windsor with an eye-catching run under minimal handling by Nico de Boinville over 2m4f.

One suspects he will offer an eye-catching run on Saturday at Newbury, and attention will turn to the County Hurdle from the masses. Therefore, to preempt the running on Saturday, it is advised that followers add him to their ante-post books before the Newbury Hurdle.

A well-handicapped seven-year-old with plenty of time on his side and still unexposed over hurdles, he looks overpriced for the race in March.

