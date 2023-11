Mullins' six-year-old can confirm probable course form with fav

Has excuses for final runs last season

Is the choice of Paul Townend and can go well fresh

No. 9 Haut En Couleurs (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.6 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

It's almost like the market has forgotten that Haut En Couleurs - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was in the process of being a ready winner over favourite French Dynamite at this venue in January when a faller at the last.

A repeat of that run here will be enough to win this today, and he probably has excuses for a few of his runs last season when he was not seen to best effect in England and France. He was never much of a hurdler, and the first time tongue-tie and hood didn't work at Auteuil in May reverted to the smaller obstacles while running in handicaps at Aintree over the National fences and in the Cheltenham Plate off of ratings of 157, lumping around 12th and 11st11 is no easy feat.

Rewind to before those performances back in his homeland, and he was an excellent rallying narrow second to Janidil in the Red Mills Chase. Today, he is ten pounds better off with that rival.

Willie Mullins' runner is Paul Townend's choice. Their record over conventional fences reads a debut Novice victory in fine style and a runner-up effort to Janadil in the above-mentioned Red Mills Chase.

At just six, there's plenty of upside to the lightly raced gelding, who will enjoy getting back on a sounder surface, and it would be a surprise should he not make his presence firmly felt in this company having gone well fresh.

Farouk D'alene is feared most off of the back of a long absence, and market support for him should be noted with a fair record fresh. However, I'd have Haut En Couleurs just about a favourite for this around 11/43.75, so any bigger makes appeal.