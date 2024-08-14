Daryl Carter's Tips: 7/2 Kempton is his Speciale place

Two Wednesday selections @ 7/2 4.50 and 16/1 17.00

Lir Speciale has everything in his favour

Chance Rockit Tommy to bounce back

The drift on yesterday's NAP Miss Stormy Night stunk to high heaven. 5/23.50 on race morning and 4.57/2 15 minutes before the off, only to continue to be pushed out to 7.3 before tape drop. She finished stone cold last and was never asked for any effort having run keen. That's a good lesson not to mess around in midweek Fillies races at Nottingham!

I had to rewrite this column because the prices on the two selections were much shorter than expected.

The first was Orbaan at 16:15 in Beverley. This is a competitive race, but the opening price of 7/42.75 is too short in a race where a handful holds chances on their best form, and three-year-olds have a good record.

Olympic Candle may return to form on a sounder surface; Havana Blue is not out of this, and Urban Sprawl will not be used as a pacemaker this time (see Goodwood post-race comments). I expected 7/24.50 with a base price of 11/43.75. That is simply unobtainable at the time of writing, so it's a pass from me.

The final play was Gracious Leader at 19:30 at Kempton. I should have kept it, but it opened at 2/13.00 and was immediately cut into 5/42.25. Regardless of how well-handicapped that horse could be, that is too short for me.

Lir Speciale - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - arrives here in good heart following some very creditable runs of late, and the move back to the AW, particularly here at Kempton, where his record reads 2-2 over this trip and 1132 overall, makes him of significant interest.

The five-year-old has given firm signals he is ready to strike this season despite not having optimal conditions. Today, he holds a good draw in stall two for a prominent position, is down into a Class 4 for the first time on the AW in his career, and returns to his favoured venue.

He holds the most potent single piece of form in the race with his Chelmsford fourth last September when nearest the finish behind some smart rivals. He couldn't have any more in his favour and looks sure to run well at a favourable price.

The biggest danger could come from Justcallmepete, who is very well-treated now he has returned to the AW, but his very best efforts have come over six furlongs, and he is 0-13 over today's distance of 7f. When looking further into this market, negatives crop up. Holy Fire's draw in stall 13 will be no help, for example. Wallop needs six furlongs but is away from Newmarket, where he hates the undulations.

7/24.50 or bigger is a play for me.

There are a few to consider here, but none that looked thrown in, that is, unless Rockit Tommy - 16/117.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - bounces back to form for the return to the AW scene.

An excellent winner on debut at Lingfield on his sole start on the artificial surface over the smart Lordship in April last year, he backed that up by defying a penalty at Windsor on slow ground next time, recording an improved RPR of 82. Lordship boosted his debut form by winning three of his next four starts, finishing fourth in the Melrose handicap at York, and reaching a rating of 103.

Rockit Tommy shaped well on his seasonal bow at Windsor in April when attempting to come wide from off the pace before his absence took its toll late in the race. Still, that Windsor contest was won by the recent Shergar Cup scorer, Insanity, and has produced a handful of winners since then.

It's quite plausible that the ground was too quick for him the next twice at the same venue and Newbury (Amateur Riders race) - the former saw him lose his action. Still, there was promise in his latest run when given an easy time.

The return to the AW, the longer trip and the drop into a Class 5 0-72 are reasons to expect an improved performance. Furthermore, it's positive to see George Rooke - twice a winner on him - back in the saddle and at big odds, he is worth a small each-way play at no shorter than 12/113.00.