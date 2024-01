Unexposed and can prove well-treated

Trip move is the key to improvement

Harry Cobden's only Tuesday ride

No. 5 Secret Plan (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 101

It may pay to take a chance with Secret Plan - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who caught the eye multiple times in Maiden hurdles last term, has wasted no time switched to fences, and is significantly up in distance.

The six-year-old was outpaced on chase debut at Southwell last time over 2m but was given an educational ride, shall we say, on his first outing over the larger obstacles, and today, he is drastically up in distance. The move up in trip is very much in line with his pedigree, being a half-brother to the owner/stablemate and Welsh National winner Secret Reprieve, and it would be disappointing should he not be able to prove competitive off this lowly rating of 101 now.

Connections are well known for taking their time with their young horses, and on the balance of his form, he surely has more to offer at this Class 5 level. There's plenty of upside to Secret Plan, who shaped well in a 2m6f Maiden at Ffos Las when giving a very easy time behind Mt Fugi Park and Wrappedupinmay in October. The first, second, and third will all or have achieved ratings of 110 plus and likely into the low 120s.

It may prove significant that they have booked Harry Cobden (Adam Wedge was injured) and that this is his only ride of the day. At the same time, the selection's best effort came on deep ground, so today's conditions should be ripe for improved performance.

Back him at 7/24.50 or bigger.

