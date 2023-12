Better than the result last time

Unexposed at the trip

Firmly on the upgrade

No. 7 Top Of The Bill (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Jordan Nailor

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 120

It might be worth chancing Top Of The Bill - 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is learning his trade on the job, and despite being poorly positioned here at Exeter last time, he stuck on eye-catching for third.

Given the sedate pace of the race, he had little chance when held up well off the gallop. The first, second and fourth were all well positioned at the head of affairs while the only other runner to attempt to come from off the pace outside of the selection finished a 15-length (ten lengths behind Top Of The Bill) fifth, and he has since run second at Newbury to Brave Kingdom.

That race looks like a good piece form, with the runner-up having substance to his hurdle form and being a former point-to-point winner, while the fourth also reached a useful level over the smaller obstacles. However, despite finishing third, the selection came off much the best on the clock.

Top Of The Bill is not the most straightforward, but he is open to significant progress over the larger obstacles with an unexposed profile. He likes this venue with course form figures of 3122, and the hope is that he learned a good deal from his latest outing.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' runner stays strong, so with the ground testing at Exeter, he should be finishing the best of these with a clear round. At 6/17.00, plus, he looks a little bit of value over the respected favourite.

No. 1 (6) Sterling Knight SBK 7/2 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 91

Sterling Knight hasn't always been a horse to ride from out the back, and now connections know he stays this trip - he may be ridden a little more aggressively under a change in rider, Rossa Ryan, in a race that lacks pace.

He still shaped ahead of the handicapper at Lingfield last time behind a subsequent winner when doing his best work at the finish in a contest that wasn't run to suit his hold-up tactics.

In light of that, I doubt Ed Dunlop will let another opportunity go begging, and the booking of Rossa Ryan, who has a 22% AW strike rate for this trainer, catches the eye.

This is a lesser assignment than his latest third, and with an unexposed profile at this distance, there's undoubtedly more to come. Riot is feared most ahead of Darwell Lion, but this is competitive, and any 3/14.00 or bigger is acceptable, but use BSP.