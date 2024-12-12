Daryl Carter's Tips: 6/4 Henderson newcomer can claw out a Warwick win
Daryl Carter has two Thursday selections from Warwick and Taunton, and he says Henderson's hurdler can prove a class above his opposition and can land the NAP...
-
Two Thursday selections
-
Henderson hurdler expected to outclass rivals
-
Chance Jonjo's progressive hurdler at Taunton
12:55 Warwick - Back Bear Market @ 6/42.50 1.5pt (NAP)
Bear Market - 6/42.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - catches the eye in this Maiden Hurdle, having shown an excellent attitude to land an Aintree bumper when last seen 209 days ago, and this point-to-point winner who has switched to Nicky Henderson should excel now tackling obstacles up in distance.
The five-year-old took the scalp of the now 132-rated Miami Magic at Aintree, and the pair pulled ten lengths clear of the third and recorded an excellent time. The move up in trip for the first time over hurdles should prove right up his street, considering he is a stayer in the making and a half-brother to the useful Franciscan Rock and the yards Follow The Bear.
Nicky Henderson has had a fair 25% strike rate at Warwick in the last five years, bolstering the case, and Nico de Boinville's presence in the saddle is a positive for this former winner of a point-to-point. Jaccours has an experience edge, which should keep the selections' price honest, but he can prove a class above this lot.
Back Bear Market at 11/102.11 or bigger.
14:40 Taunton - Back Wilful @ 15/44.75 1pt
Nicky Henderson's Choccabloc will likely be all the rage making his handicap debut in this Class 3 contest, but I struggle to see what form line makes him well handicapped from this rating of 128. He will undoubtedly be in the thick of things, but Wilful - 15/44.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has offered plenty since switching to hurdles, and he could have much more to offer.
The Jonjo O'Neill horse relished the move to front-running tactics in his final three starts over hurdles last season and was progressive in every outing. His latest Worcester victory over the useful Onlyamatteroftime (115), giving him five pounds, was a strong effort considering the Willie Mullins horse was all the rage for big handicaps last season and was only five lengths behind Luccia at Ascot.
The selection won going away at Worcester and has now twice won when fresh on the track, so the 113-day absence is of no concern. He has proven ground versatile, which adds to his appeal, and there's a good deal more to come from him. If he picks up where he left off, he will be hard to beat. Back the selection at 5/23.50 or bigger.
Now Read: More Horse Racing Tips Here.
Recommended bets
DARYL'S P/L
2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) End Of Year review
2024 P/L = +76.80 ROI 7.05%
BSP P/L = +31.5 ROI 2.89%
2024 P/L Ante-post = +1.33
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Northumberland Plate Big Race Verdict: Golden could rule the roost on Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Northumberland Plate Big Race Verdict: Golden could rule the roost on Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 Grey at Newmarket
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips: Kevin Blake's trio of bets up to 8/1 for Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide