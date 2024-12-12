Daryl Carter's Tips: 6/4 Henderson newcomer can claw out a Warwick win

Two Thursday selections

Henderson hurdler expected to outclass rivals

Chance Jonjo's progressive hurdler at Taunton

Bear Market - 6/42.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - catches the eye in this Maiden Hurdle, having shown an excellent attitude to land an Aintree bumper when last seen 209 days ago, and this point-to-point winner who has switched to Nicky Henderson should excel now tackling obstacles up in distance.

The five-year-old took the scalp of the now 132-rated Miami Magic at Aintree, and the pair pulled ten lengths clear of the third and recorded an excellent time. The move up in trip for the first time over hurdles should prove right up his street, considering he is a stayer in the making and a half-brother to the useful Franciscan Rock and the yards Follow The Bear.

Nicky Henderson has had a fair 25% strike rate at Warwick in the last five years, bolstering the case, and Nico de Boinville's presence in the saddle is a positive for this former winner of a point-to-point. Jaccours has an experience edge, which should keep the selections' price honest, but he can prove a class above this lot.

Back Bear Market at 11/102.11 or bigger.

Nicky Henderson's Choccabloc will likely be all the rage making his handicap debut in this Class 3 contest, but I struggle to see what form line makes him well handicapped from this rating of 128. He will undoubtedly be in the thick of things, but Wilful - 15/44.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has offered plenty since switching to hurdles, and he could have much more to offer.

The Jonjo O'Neill horse relished the move to front-running tactics in his final three starts over hurdles last season and was progressive in every outing. His latest Worcester victory over the useful Onlyamatteroftime (115), giving him five pounds, was a strong effort considering the Willie Mullins horse was all the rage for big handicaps last season and was only five lengths behind Luccia at Ascot.

The selection won going away at Worcester and has now twice won when fresh on the track, so the 113-day absence is of no concern. He has proven ground versatile, which adds to his appeal, and there's a good deal more to come from him. If he picks up where he left off, he will be hard to beat. Back the selection at 5/23.50 or bigger.