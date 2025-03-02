Daryl Carter's Tips: An on-song 6/1 Skelton runner can cruise to victory at Huntingdon
Daryl Carter landed a 22/123.00 winner on Saturday for his followers, and on Sunday, he heads to Doncaster and Huntingdon for a pair of 6/17.00 chances...
Bob can bounce back at Doncaster
It can prove smooth sailing for Skelton at Huntingdon
Profit/Loss update
-
-
14:35 Doncaster - Back Bob Bob Richard @ 6/17.00 1pt
It takes a leap of faith to back the returning Bob Bob Richard - 6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - but he offers excellent value if he can bounce back to form. He had shaped very nicely at Cheltenham in October when badly hampered as he made his move, and it may pay to forgive the latest run.
He returns from 105 days off the track, but all can't have been right with his running at Cheltenham's November meeting, given how he had shaped the time before. Today, he has ideal conditions to bounce back on a drying surface.
The seven-year-old is relatively unexposed overall and has only had four outings over fences. Time is still on his side, and he has a good book of form. He can land a Class 4 0-120 and continue his fine record at this level.
Back the selection at 3/14.00 or bigger.
15:52 Huntingdon - Back Sail Away @ 6/17.00 1pt
Dan Skelton has three runners in here, and Harry Skelton is on Sail Away - 6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who shaped better than the bare result at Doncaster 78 days ago when given far too much to do from the rear of the field by Fergus Gillard.
Doncaster's contest was one where it paid to be on the gallop, but Sail Away came from miles off the pace to make a sweeping move before his effort petered out. That was a step back in the correct direction, and the handicapper has been quick to relent. He now dips into a Class 3 0-140, for which his penultimate start, when attempting to take on unexposed horses at Newbury, saw him in with a shout before falling four out.
Today will be just his second run in class 3 company since 2022, and he has proven to go well right-handed previously. With a dry forecast in his favour, he can get the better of the less exposed but vulnerable to a mistake El Rio.
Back the selection at 4/15.00 or bigger.
P/L Breakdown February 2025
To Advised prices = +29.75 ROI 47.56%
To BSP prices = +31.6 ROI 50.59%
Saturdays were again our best day, with a 135% ROI this month. Unsurprisingly, with quiet action during the week in the lead-up to Cheltenham, we had no winners Tuesday through Thursday this month.
The eight E/W Bets in February were not profitable -13.4 to advised stakes. Sticking with win-only bets would have seen a monthly ROI of 92.74%. I was considering scrapping E/W bets this year, but we will evaluate them again at the end of 2025 with lots more data to assess.
The current P/L shows that you can back this column (as in previous years) at BSP odds and make a profit over the year's first two months.
Remarkably, Sundays are profitable this month, but to SP and BSP prices only, not advised prices. I also need to look at this again at the end of the year.
In February, in-running horses beaten: Moon Chime traded 1.162/13, Thedevilscoachman 1.152/13, Classic Anthem 1.511/2 and Etalon 1.528/15 and all were beaten. Eleven winning selections three seconds and six third places.
Currently, we sit at a healthy 57.9pts profit in the first two months of 2025 to advised stakes and +42.7pts to BSP prices.
Recommended bets
DARYL'S P/L
2025 overall P/L = Next update (monthly) April 1st (FULL BREAKDOWN)
2025 P/L = +57.9 ROI 46.51%
BSP P/L = +42.7 ROI 34.32%
2025 P/L Ante-post = -2
JAN = +28.18 ROI 45.46%
JAN BSP = +11.1 ROI 17.92%
FEB = +29.72 ROI 47.56%
FEB BSP = +31.6 ROI 50.59%
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI
2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts
-
-
-
-
-
