Serial Winners

Tony Calvin Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Kevin Blake Tips

Daryl Carter Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/2 Jonjo's very well treated stayer can land Devon National

Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter has one Friday bet.

Daryl Carter is heading to Exeter on Friday for his only bet but says the Devon National favourite is very well treated...

  • Back improver to win the Devon National

  • Track And Trace is well treated

  • Will relish testing conditions

    • 15:40 Exeter - Back Track And Trace @ BSP 1.5pt

    Track And Trace - Currently 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks like a progressive horse to keep on side with, and he can make the most of the weight he receives from all his rivals bar one.

    The seven-year-old is entirely unexposed and handled conditions particularly well at Catterick when landing the gruelling North Yorkshire National last month, and he was value for much more than the winning margin, having travelled powerfully before idling once he hit the front.

    Still, he pulled out more at the finish once anything came close to him, struck the line hard, and won with plenty to spare, so a four-pound rise shouldn't be his undoing.

    His recent form from his narrow defeat at Carlisle on his penultimate outing has taken a good boost by the short-head winner, who is favourite for Saturday's Class 2 £40k Eider Chase at Newcastle off of a 20-pound higher handicap rating.

    At the same time, the five-length third Fenland Tiger, who contests the same Saturday race, won his next two outings and is rated 13 pounds higher.

    For staying chase form at this level, it rarely gets better than that, and after just three outings over fences, he surely has more to come, just nine pounds higher than his Carlisle second - for which he was far from all out.

    He arrives on an upward curve and can hold the nine-year-old Take Your Time, who is a potent danger. 5/23.50 is his basement price, so wait for the market to adjust and play at BSP.

    15:40 Exeter - Back Track And Trace @ BSP

    Bet now

    Read Cheltenham Focus Week 16 Here.

Recommended bets

Back Track And Trace to win the 15:40 at Exeter @ BSP 1.5pt win

DARYL'S P/L

2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) March 1st

2024 P/L = +29.38 ROI 33.59%

BSP P/L = +9.5 ROI 10.89%

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

FREE BET EVERY WEEKEND UNTIL CHELTENHAM

Get a free bet from Betfair to have on racing multiples every weekend until the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/2 Jonjo's very well treated stayer can land Devon National

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's trio of fresh tips at Kempton and Newcastle

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Nephew to benefit from fast pace at Thurles

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Cor to hit his rivals for six in Thursday Newcastle double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Cheltenham Tips: Kevin Blake's ante-post verdict on the Novice Chases

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs: Pic D'Orhy goes straight to Aintree after Betfair Ascot Chase win

More Daryl Carter Tips