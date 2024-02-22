Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/2 Jonjo's very well treated stayer can land Devon National

Back improver to win the Devon National

Track And Trace is well treated

Will relish testing conditions

No. 7 Track And Trace (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Richie McLernon

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 116

Track And Trace - Currently 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks like a progressive horse to keep on side with, and he can make the most of the weight he receives from all his rivals bar one.

The seven-year-old is entirely unexposed and handled conditions particularly well at Catterick when landing the gruelling North Yorkshire National last month, and he was value for much more than the winning margin, having travelled powerfully before idling once he hit the front.

Still, he pulled out more at the finish once anything came close to him, struck the line hard, and won with plenty to spare, so a four-pound rise shouldn't be his undoing.

His recent form from his narrow defeat at Carlisle on his penultimate outing has taken a good boost by the short-head winner, who is favourite for Saturday's Class 2 £40k Eider Chase at Newcastle off of a 20-pound higher handicap rating.

At the same time, the five-length third Fenland Tiger, who contests the same Saturday race, won his next two outings and is rated 13 pounds higher.

For staying chase form at this level, it rarely gets better than that, and after just three outings over fences, he surely has more to come, just nine pounds higher than his Carlisle second - for which he was far from all out.

He arrives on an upward curve and can hold the nine-year-old Take Your Time, who is a potent danger. 5/23.50 is his basement price, so wait for the market to adjust and play at BSP.