Gunsight Ridge will relish Wetherby conditions

Back Witness Protection to make a winning return

Emmressive Lady to enhance excellent form figures in Kempton contest

No. 2 Gunsight Ridge SBK 9/4 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 135

Olly Murphy can ready one first time up, and given Gunsight Ridge's - 2/13.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - record fresh means he makes plenty of appeal with an unexposed profile to match.

He has his first start at Wetherby, but that should be of little concern given the strength of his form on a going day, and there's still promise of more to come after just 13 starts - ten of which he has finished in the first three.

The return to the minimum trip is a positive, having won off two pounds lower on return last year at Aintree, and it's not easily forgotten how well supported he was to follow up at the same venue over 2 1/2 miles when fifth in a very competitive handicap won by Brave Seasca.

His record on soft or worse going reads 112 over obstacles, and the fact that Sean Bowen is here instead of riding at Chepstow in the Welsh National is another obvious positive.

He is fancied to get the better of Xcitations, who is never better than at Sandown on his second start of the season, and Cornerstone Lad, who looks well handicapped but is vulnerable at the finish and is regressive these days. Any 5/23.50 or bigger is acceptable for the selection.

14:45 Wetherby - Back Gunsight Ridge @ 5/23.50 Bet now

No. 1 Witness Protection (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Martin Keighley

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 10

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 127

It's worth giving a chance to the returning Witness Protection - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has a good record when fresh and an even better one at this venue (2-2 100%), and the booking of the in-demand Gavin Sheehan - who has just two rides here today - could prove significant.

He holds some strong form and is fairly treated on balance, including an excellent narrow second behind War Lord and ahead of Il Ridoto at Newton Abbot in 2021 before following up with an excellent Novice Chase win at this venue. His victory here at Cheptow has worked out excellently well, and he recorded an RPR of 144 under an aggressive ride - I expect those tactics to be repeated today.

The move back down to 2m, having run three times last spring over trips too far, looks positive, and he gets into this 0-125 thanks to the race conditions, allowing 126 and 127-rated horses to run.

His fresh record gives confidence, with form figures of 2133 when off 100 days or more, and it's probably by no accident he starts his season at this venue.

The biggest danger could come from fellow outsider of the field and old rival Not Available with Sam Twiston Davies back in the saddle and the switch of headgear. Matt Sheppard's runner was behind Witness Protection here in a Novice, but he also likes this venue with form figures of 1133 outside of his reappearance run last year. However, the key to him could be the switch in headgear.

Greenrock Abbey is also respected despite continuing to find one too good.

Back Witness Protection at 6/17.00 or bigger.

15:25 Chepstow - Back Witness Protection @ 10/111.00 Bet now

No. 5 Emmpressive Lady (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 18 Trainer: Susan Gardner

Jockey: Sean Houlihan

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 117

A speculative chance is given to Emmpressive Lady - 22/123.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who ran with extreme credit when finishing runner-up as a 7/24.50 favourite in this race in 2020 before following up with a victory in 2021.

She is lower in the weights than both of those efforts but the key to her may be catching her once she has had a run under her belt.

The selection won the second time out at Exeter in 2020 and again in 2021 (in this race), having disappointed in both efforts on seasonal returns while she missed almost a year off the track before running over fences at Exeter on her second outing in 2023 which was an excusable effort.

Still, she should relish any rain that falls today at Kempton, having reverted to hurdles for the first time in a season at Ffos Las last time with a record of 01121 outside of her reappearance runs in her career on soft going.

This is wide open, and she could easily cause a surprise with this race again her likely target, so any 20/121.00 or bigger is acceptable.