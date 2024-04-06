Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/1 One last Musical play at Exeter

Two Sunday bets

Musical Slave can enhance excellent spring/Exeter record

Look to Ryan Potter for an unexposed handicapper at Bath

No. 2 Musical Slave (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 127

Musical Slave - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has been catching the eye in recent starts under tender handling. His latest run at Newbury was very strange, considering he looked to be travelling awfully well at a time when others were not. His rider didn't ask him to close on those at the head of affairs but only started riding once the birds had left the nest.

At Ludlow previously, he wasn't asked for an effort, and it's almost as though at 11, he has been saved for one last target. It would be at this time of year with a sensational spring record between March and April reading 5121192311 and at this Exeter venue with form figures of 131 should they plan a heist.

Having caught the eye the last twice and easily forgiven a below-par run in the Cross Country Handicap at Cheltenham in November, he still looks fairly handicapped on his second to Credo at Wincanton on seasonal return when likely he would have needed the run.

The Wincanton winner, Credo, has had a fine season, placing in three good quality staying handicaps since, and Musical Slave is now five pounds lower.

He looks worth chancing with all his ducks in a row that he still has one big effort in him. Conkwell Legend may have won here in a good handicap in February if he had stayed on his feet and is now feared the most.

Back the selection at 5/16.00 or bigger.

No. 7 (4) Fazayte (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Ryan Potter

Jockey: Jack Gilligan

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 70

This is wide open, and it may pay to take a chance on Fazayte - 16/117.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who will have no issue with today's underfoot conditions and is entirely unexposed on the flat with arguably the best form in the race.

The nine-year-old of Ryan Potter's is usually seen over obstacles, including this season, other than one 34-length defeat at Kempton on seasonal return, which was his handicap qualifying run.

Fazayte's best effort of three flat runs was a two-length second at Leicester to recent Pontefract winner Wintercrack, who scored off 72. Considering he was giving the winner 22 lbs and the third, Naqeeb (now rated 104), 17 lbs, he could be thrown in here off an opening mark of 70.

He caught the eye in another qualifying run at Salisbury when hardly put into the race. He is well worth chancing in a wide-open race with four places on offer starting handicaps in a class 5 event, having been in excellent form over fences and hurdles when last seen in November.

Back him at 10/111.00 or bigger.