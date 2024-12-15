Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/1 Headgear can give Wolf back his bite at Carlisle

Handicapped to go well

Down in grade

Headgear angle can see Prairie Wolf return to form

Jump action returns to Windsor today, and there are a few interests for down the line. However, I couldn't contemplate having a bet at the track when I have never seen racing there, and with a new back straight layout, it's impossible to know if any horse will or won't handle the course. Therefore, I sat out of the card today but was very interested in watching.

This is a tricky race, but it might be worth taking a chance on Prairie Wolf - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - for who the return of the cheek-pieces could spark him back to the progressive form he was in last season.

This headgear sparked a revival when applied at Catterick in 2023 when he was in similarly poor form, and today, it is reapplied, having been left off since January.

That may be enough to snap his poor run of form, and this race is a winnable opportunity. He possesses easily the best form, with his end-of-season third at Ayr behind Outlaw Peter and Soul Icon, and he is lower in the weights today and down in grade.

He looks worth chancing, considering Flic Ou Voyou has something to prove on a surface this soft and three others in the market are making their seasonal returns.

Still, only seven, race-fit Prairie Wolf has more to come, and today could be the day to catch him at a fair price using the headgear angle. Back the selection at 4/15.00 or bigger.