Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: 4/1 Time for the tide to come back in at Leopardstown

Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter likes a horse at Leopardstown.

Daryl Carter struck with a 6/17.00 winner on Sunday, and on Monday, he looks to Ireland for his only selection of the day at 4/15.00...

15:50 Leopardstown - Back A Wave Of The Sea @ 4/15.00 1.5pt

There's little in Britain to get stuck into today, so we cross the Irish Sea hoping that a former classy customer can bounce back to form, having offered encouragement when he was last seen.

He is not one to trust with maximum faith, but there were much more positive signs from A Wave Of The Sea--4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--78 days ago at Navan, and he looks ready to strike again, returning to a venue that has seen him land two valuable handicaps and a Grade 1 in the past.

He is not the force of old, but there was much more zest in his latest performance, and today's an easier assignment after he pulled clear last time with an improver.

He is the class angle, and it may be the correct time to pounce, considering he hasn't shown anything like his latest form since he was rated 141 two years ago for Joseph O'Brien. Punters should strike with him while the iron is hot as three of his six wins over obstacles have come at this time of year, and all bar one on yielding or better ground.

The eight-year-old is handicapped to have a big say if he is reignited, but today, he sees optimal conditions for an improved performance, so he gets a clear vote of confidence to start the week off with a victory.

Back the selection no shorter than 4/15.00 but I make him closer to a 11/43.75 chance.

Recommended Bet

15:50 Leopardstown - Back A Wave Of The Sea

SBK4/1

Now Read: More Horse Racing Tips Here.

Recommended bets

DARYL'S P/L

2025 overall P/L = Next update (monthly) April 1st (FULL BREAKDOWN)

2025 P/L = +57.9 ROI 46.51%

BSP P/L = +42.7 ROI 34.32%

2025 P/L Ante-post = -2

JAN = +28.18 ROI 45.46%

JAN BSP = +11.1 ROI 17.92%

FEB = +29.72 ROI 47.56%

FEB BSP = +31.6 ROI 50.59%

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI

2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Sunday including Goodwood pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Sam Turner

Sunday Racing Tips: Sam Turner hoping to find his Fortune at Punchestown

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Timeform

Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus

  • Timeform
Horse racing at Perth

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Lambourn fancied to strike in Epsom Derby

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Two Derby day selections in 75/1 each-way double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Two Derby day selections in 75/1 each-way double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Epsom Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 filly to bounce back down in trip

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Breaking News: Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore announces retirement

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Derby Special: I like Tennessee Stud and Lambourn

  • Joe Dyer
Racing...Only Bettor

Duran Can

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Paul Nicholls Team Chase domination?

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

King Ralph sitting on his Salisbury throne

  • Mike Norman