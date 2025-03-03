Daryl Carter's Tips: 4/1 Time for the tide to come back in at Leopardstown

There's little in Britain to get stuck into today, so we cross the Irish Sea hoping that a former classy customer can bounce back to form, having offered encouragement when he was last seen.

He is not one to trust with maximum faith, but there were much more positive signs from A Wave Of The Sea--4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--78 days ago at Navan, and he looks ready to strike again, returning to a venue that has seen him land two valuable handicaps and a Grade 1 in the past.

He is not the force of old, but there was much more zest in his latest performance, and today's an easier assignment after he pulled clear last time with an improver.

He is the class angle, and it may be the correct time to pounce, considering he hasn't shown anything like his latest form since he was rated 141 two years ago for Joseph O'Brien. Punters should strike with him while the iron is hot as three of his six wins over obstacles have come at this time of year, and all bar one on yielding or better ground.

The eight-year-old is handicapped to have a big say if he is reignited, but today, he sees optimal conditions for an improved performance, so he gets a clear vote of confidence to start the week off with a victory.

Back the selection no shorter than 4/15.00 but I make him closer to a 11/43.75 chance.

Recommended Bet 15:50 Leopardstown - Back A Wave Of The Sea SBK 4/1

