Overpriced

The form horse in the race

Willie Mullins has an excellent race record

No. 6 Ho My Lord (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 2.14 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: J. S. McGarvey

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

I am pretty keen to take on Zanahiyr at the top of the market, who didn't shape like a natural chaser to my eye at Leopardstown and jumped out to the left. On that basis, a move back down in distance and to a right-handed track could be his undoing, and he is priced on his hurdle rating rather than what he achieved on his chasing debut.

The overpriced horse is also the form horse in the race, and that's Willie Mullins' Ho My Lord - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who shaped with a great deal of promise here two starts ago behind Irish Arkle winner Il Etait Temps. He made up significant ground and looked to falter for fitness in the closing stages, but regular rider Jody McGarvey gave the leaders (Aspire Tower 3rd) too much rope. He was conceding a fitness edge to Aspire Tower, while the classy winner has since chased home Gaelic Warrior and won a Grade 1 at the Dublin Racing Festival.

The six-year-old also shaped very well behind Marine Nationale when yet to play his hand at Leopardstown, coming down at two out as his rider moved from off the pace. Today's rival, Feu Du Bresil, was a 9/110.00 chance there and the selection 11/26.50, so the discrepancy here makes little sense.

I will forgive his latest run at Gowran Park when looking desperate for a stronger pace, having been reigned back after every flight. The deep ground was also not favourable, and he wasn't knocked around once the sprint for home transpired.

There is more to come from the unexposed youngster, and the move back to 2m, onto a sounder surface and returning to this venue all look positive to his chances. There should be a good clip today, which will help our selection and hinder the favourite should he continue to jump left. Pinkerton is feared most, but Willie Mullins has a good record in this race (won the last three years), and the selection is much the best of today's entrants.

I make him a 9/43.25 chance, so any 3/14.00 or bigger is good value.