Daryl Carter's Tips: 4/1 Friday's Sandown NAP can thrive in soft ground

Salt Rock worth upgrading at Hereford

Back Derham's runner to thrive at Sandown

Salt Rock - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was well worth upgrading at Hereford last time. It's hard enough to come from off the pace at any given time, but to do it on a sharp track like Hereford on your chasing debut and to take the widest course of all suggested there was plenty to come from this point-to-point winner yet.

The seven-year-old has wasted no time over hurdles but got his chasing career off to an excellent start at the first time of asking. An impressive 15-length point-to-point winner, he should get a good gallop to aim at today, and he has plenty of scope in his rating of 115 to continue up the handicapping ranks.

He shaped well behind Royal Infantry at Chepstow and Miami Magic at Kempton--two smart novice hurdlers and today's extra distance is a big positive for his pedigree.

He looks worth chancing on a quiet Friday. I'd be surprised if we saw the best of last year's winning trainer duo, Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero's Kuzco. He shaped very encouragingly on his chasing debut at Market Rasen behind this column's winning selection, Denemethy, when coming from further back than ideal. He was being taught his trade that day and finished his race to good effect. The step up in trip is a big positive and he rates the chief threat.

Back the selection at 5/23.50 or bigger.

This race can go to Il Va De Soi - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has optimal conditions to be seen to the best effect today and looks fairly treated on his encouraging seasonal return effort at Cheltenham.

Harry Derham's runner was outpaced at Prestbury Park on ground quicker than ideal, and he was hampered for room in the closing stages. He was better than the bare result, and today's testing ground will prove much more suitable for him. The seven-year-old is on an upward curve and has certainly been trained with handicaps in mind. He can continue thriving in a winnable race.

I am not convinced either of the Gary Moore-trained horses, Spirit D'Aunou and Yellow Star, want this distance, so the main danger may come from Dominic's Fault, who was well-held last year by Yellow Star, but he is now 17lb better off with that rival, and he arrives firmly on an upward curve.

Still, this is much tougher for the danger, and Il Va De Soi will end the season with a higher rating than today's 122 on the balance of the evidence.

Back Il Va De Soi at 5/23.50 or bigger.