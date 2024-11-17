Daryl Carter's Tips: 4/1 Cheltenham Greatwood Hurdle fancy simply must go well

Burdett Road must go close in Greatwood from 133

Primoz is expected to improve again

12/1 13.00 Ante-post bet leaves us in a good position

There was lots to like about the chasing debut of Primoz - 16/54.20 on the Betfair Sportsbook - at Wetherby last time, and he suggested he was one to keep firmly on side in this sphere. A mark of 132 will not be the ceiling of his ability, and he is taken to pick up where he left off last season, with his latest performance backed up by the time figure and boosted by the runner-up.

Chasing debutant Peaky Boy makes plenty of appeal, if only through his point-to-point form. However, Primoz has the benefit of a run under his belt and edges the vote while a horse called Minella Rescue ties the two in closely together.

Primoz caught the eye at Wetherby, and he has a bright future in this sphere. According to his pedigree, the move up in trip is a promising avenue for improvement. At 3/14.00 or bigger he appeals.

Recommended Bet 13:45 Cheltenham - Back Primoz SBK 16/5

14:55 Cheltenham - Already Advised Does He Know @ 12/1 13.00 ante-post 1pt e/w

Does He know was advised midweek ante-post at 12/113.00 1pt e/w, and there is no need to go in again at his current 4/15.00. It's a competitive race. I hope he has the class to land.

This is a good race; the starting point must be with Dysart Enos. The Fergal O'Brien runner has been all the rage for this race for some time, with some calling her a "certainty" or a "point and shoot job". Her market position falls heavily on the fact that she beat Golden Ace in a bumper at Aintree in the Spring of 2023, and Golden Ace has since won the Mares Novice Hurdle. However, Golden Ace was 40/141.00 in the Aintree bumper and is a far better horse over hurdles than in bumpers, having been held by a 104-rated hurdler on her penultimate outing at Ascot in that sphere. To take that form literally is a mistake.

Her only real race over hurdles came at Cheltenham's December meeting when she scored over Beat The Bat (132), who was dropping in trip and giving her seven pounds. Beat The Bat was rated 125 before being elevated to 132 following that race. Dysart Enos won by two comfortable lengths, so on that performance, you could argue she was 125-rated as in a handicap; they would have been competing from level weights. On the same card, Go Dante won his Handicap Hurdle, which went harder early but fell foul to the mare on the clock from four out. However, they both came home from the back of the last at similar times. Dysart Enos has yet to race hard from start to finish over hurdles in her career to date.

However, the positives for her backers are that she is unbeaten, and her speed figure splits suggest would give those punters every confidence that she has the pace to be competitive in this contest and is worthy of a rating in the high 130s and plenty of respect. I would not believe she is a 150-horse because the evidence doesn't point to that fact.

While the agreement is that she is well handicapped and has the pace to be competitive, I wouldn't say I like the notion of backing her at prohibited odds of 85/403.10 for one of the year's most competitive handicaps when this scenario is entirely new to her on her seasonal return.

Burdett Road resembles Dysart Enos. He is so lightly raced that it is impossible to write him off, having chased home what I think could be a 160-plus horse in Sir Gino on his last outing over hurdles. The four-year-old is of interest from this rating of 133, having originally been given an opening mark of 137 before his ten-length defeat to Sir Gino - how he dropped it is beyond me. However, Harry Cobden accepted his fate in that race and eased off him in the home straight. I expected from that moment that his connections had this race in mind, and it's fascinating that he has improved on the flat this year by running without the hood.

The hood is also left off today, which is a fascinating angle I like for improvement in horses.

He must be better than his rating on the evidence of his flat form and his brilliant display here last year when thumping the 126-rated Milan Tino, who was backed into favourite for the Boodles Handicap. He must go well, and the ground will be right up his street, so he appeals back under Cobden at this venue.

There's no doubt Under Control can run to her mark of 137. She has left the impression she has lots more to offer yet and looks like a solid each-way player at a fair price.

She needs forgiving a run in Ireland in August, but she was the favourite for the County Hurdle for much of last year and has a lightly raced profile. I was keen on her for much of last season, and she took very well to Cheltenham last year. The stiff finish over this 2m will suit her, and she has likeable claims on her run behind Ashroe Diamond and ahead of Gala Marceau at Doncaster in a race not run to suit.

Nicky Henderson will have her primed for this target, and the betting angle may be to take out the top two unknown quantities in the market, use the betting W/O option C on the Betfair Sportsbook, and play her each-way at 6/17.00.

However, Burdett Road is hard to escape and appeals from a workable mark. A general 9/25.50 chance take no shorter than 4/15.00.