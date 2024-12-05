Daryl Carter's Tips: 4/1 Arc-winning brother can punish handicapper at Chelmsford

Three Thursday selections from our expert tipster Daryl Carter

David's Well can make a winning start over fences

The day's best bet comes at Chelmsford for well-treated James Owen runner

It's worth chancing that David's Well - 9/52.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - can make a winning start to life over fences, offering plenty of promise in a handful of novice hurdle starts last term, he appears to be on a very fair handicap mark of 106. Freddie Gordon's five-pound claim is a gift given his ability and I expect him to land this with the minimum of fuss.

The entirely unexposed five-year-old starts life over fences in a very winnable race, and this is just his second outing in a handicap, having been ridden with this sphere in mind through two previous qualifying hurdle outings before hacking up at Plumpton in a run-of-the-mill contest in excellent style.

Samazul is good on a going day, but they are few and far between, and he stopped very quickly at Fontwell 27 days ago. I expect Freddie Gordon to attempt to make all the running and prove hard to catch in what I see as a two-horse race.

Back the selection at 11/102.11 or bigger.

This is wide open, and although Sherborne is respected for his Wincanton record, the one the market has missed is Nigel Twiston-Davies' Poppa Poutine--11/112.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--who is entitled to improve for his first run of the year at Kempton and takes on a less demanding task.

The eight-year-old ran well for a long way at Kempton following 574 days off the track, and improvement is now expected returned to the scene of his last victory, which came in Class 3 company. He can boast two good chase efforts at this venue, which suits his running style, and the handicapper has given him a chance, dropping him 11lb for four runs - three of which came in a tongue-tie at the back end of last season.

That headgear is no longer applied, and on the pick of his form, he must go well under optimal conditions now that he is race-fit. 7/18.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Most of these are exposed or held by the handicapper, so it's well worth siding with James Owen's three-year-old William Walton - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who went into the tracker in October, having caught the eye at Kempton behind the useful 95-rated French Master.

He was tenderly handled at the rear of the field, with his rider Ross Coakley clearly under instructions to "educate" his mount. He finished to good effect under hand and heels riding to be beaten seven lengths, suggesting he may be worth keeping on side once entering handicaps.

He has since run a very nice race 28 days ago at Southwell in a Maiden contest won by the useful Jane Temple of John And Thady Gosden's, and in second was another promising prospect in At No Time. The race was run at a crawl, and he travelled ominously well toward the rear of the field. He was again asked for minimal effort. The first four were always well positioned in a race favouring those on the gallop, including the 84-rated Padesha, and he caught the eye coming home powerfully under hand and heels.

He has almost certainly been laid out for handicaps, and the move up in trip to 1m6f today is undoubtedly a benefit to this brother to Arc winner Waldgeist. He is impeccably bred, and if anything, like any of his family, he will leave this rating in the 70s well behind him in due course.

He makes stacks of appeal for Thursday's best bet on this handicap debut at 2/13.00 or bigger.