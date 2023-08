Daryl aims for third winning NAP at Goodwood @ 30/1 31.00

Calling The Wind 5/1 5.80 continuously underestimated

No. 1 Calling The Wind (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: Neil Callan

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 103

Calling The Wind - 5/15.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - doesn't get the respect he deserves in the market, having put in an excellent performance in the Northumberland Plate, where he won with a good bit in hand at the line.

The runner-up Golden Rules may have been unlucky in the run, but little else got into the race, and he was ultimately a comfortable winner recording a career-best RPR of 112.

That has not been taken into account at his current price point, and the fact that he has run well here on both visits - which includes a win in this race in 2021 - means he must be supported at anything bigger than 3/13.95.

His form figures when tackling trips beyond 2m read 263312, and the latest second came in the Ascot Stakes, where he had most of this field today behind him. He is a consistently good horse who is ground versatile, and this, on balance, is less deep a contest than he has contested on all three occasions since March.

He looks to have got off lightly with a four pounds rise for his Northumberland Plate victory, likely because of his age (seven) but 13 of his 19 starts on turf have seen him in the frame. There doesn't look to be any thriving improvers in here, so there is little reason he can't punish the handicapper.

The staying division tends to get stale because the form is very reliable, and Calling The Wind ticks all the boxes.

The Grand Visir can outrun his odds, but Ascot is his track, and he might not have the speed for this Goodwood test.

No. 5 (2) Sonny Liston (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 21 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 104

Lattam was a non-runner for us on Saturday and now heads this market and is very much respected at the head of affairs, but the times on Thursday suggested the ground was drying quickly, and this is a sharp enough 1m for him.

I like his chances as does the market, but 3/13.95 is not my price, and I can let him win at the Sportsbook prices. He would only be of interest at 5/15.80 or bigger, and I will consider backing him if he drifts.

I have flirted with Orbaan all season and had him earmarked for a repeat bid in this race, as I suspect he has only been trained with this in mind, and has caught the eye on multiple occasions this term. Still, a blow for connections is stall 19, and while he has another pot in him, I have to pass on this occasion reluctantly.

I am willing to take a chance on two, though. There's no way Sonny Liston - 16/117.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - should be the price he is on his run at Ascot behind Jimi Hendrix, and he doesn't like York with two heavy defeats at that venue (13/18 and 7/7). He has such an unexposed profile that it might be worth forgiving with a good draw in stall two. It pays to be drawn low here.

I marked him down for this meeting after his excellent second at Ascot. He travelled all over his rivals, and if not for his owner mate Jimi Hendrix he would have been a wide-margin winner of the Royal Hunt Cup off three pounds lower. That run came in first-time blinkers, signalling there is a big pot in him. He should not be at least three times the price of Awaal with the ground drying all the time.

He is drawn very well for a race of this nature and put in an excellent shift at this venue in the Group 3 Thoroughbred Stakes here last year.

If he can bounce out of that York run, he looks far too big at 20/121.00 or bigger.

The other I really fancy here is our old friend Revich - 14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

No. 10 (1) Revich (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 18.5 Trainer: Richard Spencer

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 97

He has been in excellent heart of late, and the seven-year-old finds himself well drawn in stall one. That's a good deal better than his stall 15 last year when doing the best of those drawn high. Next in was Rhoscolyn in seventh. Revich finished like a train in this race last year off 1lb lower, and he is again about to peak at the right time.

He was an emphatic winner earlier this year at his favoured Chester, but this track has similarities, and this is the first time he has had a single figure draw in three visits.

He was only narrowly behind Lattam at Newbury earlier this term when not yet hitting full form, and I firmly expect him to be fighting out this finish under Jim Crowley.

He had no room to move at Sandown in his prep run for this, but today should see him well-positioned to strike.

No. 9 (1) Rathgar SBK 16/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Jack Channon

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 82

There's little doubt that Rathgar - 30/131.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has the ability, but 1m6f for his last two runs has seen him a blatant non-stayer, so it might pay to forgive him those two appearances at Haydock and Doncaster.

Instead, he is better judged on his York third to Chesspiece when doing the best of those ridden prominently on what will likely prove ground too quick for him.

Chesspiece (1st) and Land Legend (2nd) are both proven Group horses, while Royal Rhyme, who he failed to rundown at Newmarket on soft ground (winner had the run of the race), is now 10lbs higher in the handicap and demolished a strong field here on Thursday.

When the selection chased home Royal Rhyme at Newmarket, he was the only horse to come from off the pace over 1m2f, which included subsequent winner and Golden Gates Handicap runner-up Lion Of War.

He has been written off far too early by this market, particularly now that he has returned to Goodwood, where he made his three starts - including a dominant winning third one - as a two-year-old.

He likes this venue, likes cut in the ground and is drawn well in stall one. There's reason to be positive about his chance with this rating of 83 under these circumstances in a wide-open race.

Back him each way at 16/117.00 or bigger.

No. 4 (8) Swiss Star SBK 15/8 EXC 2.7 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 72

Swiss Star - Back at BSP - was mentioned in Sunday's column when we backed Molaqab to score as being one to follow in handicaps for Roger Varian. She has been handed an opening rating of just 72, which looks well within reach on the balance of her form.

She is getting the hang of things, and the booking of William Buick is eye-catching. She ran as well as Sunday's selection when having to come from off the pace and put in some strong final sectionals for a career-best effort suggesting she is on an upward curve.

Roger Varian's filly is bred to be better than this grade, and starting life off in handicaps in a Class 5 contest should see her in the best light, and she looks like a progressive sort to follow for the short-term.

I am happy to back her at BSP, but any 3/13.95 or bigger is acceptable for those who want to bet with the Betfair Sportsbook.