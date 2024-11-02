Daryl Carter's Tips: 3/1 Chianti can prove a class above at Ascot

Sandor Clegane can raid Grade 2 prize

Look to Mullins and Townend at Ascot

Chianti Classico is a graded horse in a handicap

Paul Nicholls Superboost

Ignore Willie Mullins at your peril. Paul Townend is coming over for this, his only ride of the day. Mullins has only one runner at Down Royal, so this could be taken either way, but this is a large £56k pot for the trainer to aim at, and Uncle Phil - 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is best on good ground and right-handed for which he is unbeaten over fences under Townend.

He has conditions in place to put in a bold showing, and at a big price, he looks worth chancing, considering I expect him to pop out and attempt to make most of the running.

The seven-year-old has been on the radar for some time after he recorded an excellent time figure to land the Grade 3 at Fairyhouse in January, which compared very favourably to Hunters Yarn - an Arkle hope for many at the time. Hunters Yarn was looking to finish right behind Master Chewy in that race before he departed and hampered the Willie Mullins runner.

That's a very loose line, but Uncle Phil is only young and open to further improvement. It's a surprise he is a double-figure price with the hood returning today and the yard holding an excellent 33% strike rate (3-9) with their runners over fences at Ascot. I can't imagine they are over for a jolly-up.

Nigel Twiston Davies' Master Chewy will be ready for his life today. When fresh, he can boast a positive record. He will run to his rating and is a danger.

Saint Segal is race-fit but too slow for two miles on good ground. Madara emptied very quickly in the Grand Annual at the festival following a mistake at the third last. He will be a player based on his DRF and Cheltenham victories if he is over that issue. The switch in a stable is slightly strange.

8/19.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 14:05 Ascot - Back Uncle Phil SBK 12/1

With Thunder Rock being a non-runner, my attention is turned to Sandor Clegane - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who was quoted as the biggest danger to the original selection in this race.

The Irish raider must be of significant interest now that this field has a depleted look, and I highly doubt he is coming over here for a day out. The seven-year-old had a productive season over fences last year, but he never quite matched the form of his hurdles season, and he remains unexposed in this sphere.

He returns to hurdles for the first time since scoring at Punchestown last April, and his only crack at three miles in this sphere was an excellent running-on third in the 2023 Albert Bartlett behind Stay Away Fay.

I suspect a season over hurdles awaits him with the lack of depth in the staying hurdle division, and he makes an appeals against mainly exposed older rivals. Kateira's best work has all been in the spring, and she needed this outing last year on the card when beaten 19 lengths in the 2m Mares Hurdle race. She also must prove her stamina at this trip. She takes up plenty of this market, given those doubts.

Allmankind is interesting at a price, but it is another with the stamina to prove. I like Sandor Clegane's claims at 9/43.25 or bigger and expect him to go off favourite for this.

Recommended Bet 14:22 Wetherby - Back Sandor Clegane SBK 9/4

I am a huge fan of Grey Dawning, but like the past two years, I expect him to need this outing and be straight for the Betfair Chase at Haydock in three weeks for double the prize money.

In turn, this is Bravemansgame's Gold Cup, and he makes the most appeal to get back to winning ways at the top of this market. A flat track, good ground, and fresh are the times to catch him, and it's now or never, as he won't get a better opportunity to score all season.

The owner decided to turn him out relatively quickly on soft ground for the Betfair Chase last season. Harry Cobden never went up to ride, so that's an easily forgivable run, and his second in the King George is an excellent effort.

If you can't back Bravemansgame against these rivals under today's conditions, he will never be a bet again.

Conflated is another that has needed his seasonal returns. A common theme is that he has been best on flat tracks and might run better than expected. French Dynamite is interesting, but he won a poor race at Punchestown last time and took advantage of his rivals' lack of fitness.

The Real Wacker is also hard to fancy, but I'd ignore his last few runs (visor). Sam Twiston-Davies didn't use him enough in the Cotswold Chase in January, but this is a suitable assignment. He could run very well and is a race fit.

An interesting runner at a hefty price is Hang In There. He has loads to find in truth, but he is consistent at a lower level, and if a few of these underperform, he could go well. Still, it would be not very reassuring if he were good enough despite what his official rating says.

Use BSP as I think he will be luke-warm in the market and bigger than his current 11/82.38.

Recommended Bet 14:58 Wetherby - Back Bravemansgame EXC BSP

Fiercely Proud has again been enlisted as a favourite following his misbehaviour last week, which saw him as a non-runner at Cheltenham. I am not convinced he is too well-handicapped and a chance is taken with Stream Of Stars - 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

The Nigel Twiston-Davies runner has been underestimated in this market. Since returning from an absence, he has won two run-of-the-mill contests at Fontwell, but the time figure he recorded on the latest was excellent, enough to think he can cope with an eight-pound rise.

He has some useful back form, including giving Aucunrisque(130) seven pounds and a beating at Plumpton in 2021. His latest speed figure would suggest he is worth a rating closer to 135 than his 128, and he is likely to be on the sharp end of this pace and attempt to make all the running. Front runners have a good record at this venue, and the nine-year-old has a fitness edge on nine of the field.

He should prove hard to catch and makes plenty of appeal at 4/15.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:15 Ascot - Back Stream Of Stars SBK 7/1

This can go to Chianti Classico - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is a Grade 1 horse in a handicap if his Aintree figures are anything to go by. Despite finishing a beaten fourth to Inknowthewayurthinkin at Aintree, he clocked excellent numbers from the front, and that race has been underestimated (Heart Wood, a good example).

Chianti Classico did too much too soon at Aintree and got into a ding-dong battle with Broadway Boy from the get-go. Still, that race clocked a quicker final circuit time than Jonbon did over the shorter trip of 2m4f, and he left his front-running rival 40 lengths behind him. That effort was worth a considerable upgrade, but the market hasn't considered that.

Kim Baily's runner can make into a 160 horse, so he should be able to make light of this rating of 152. The quick ground is not optimal, so enthusiasm is curbed, but hopefully, he can go from the front and put these to the sword under Tom Bellamy, having proven to go well fresh.

He appeals as a big improver this season. 3/14.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 15:45 Ascot - Back Chianti Classico SBK 3/1

When I have a bet, I like to know everything about every horse running. That's not the case regarding the Breeder's Cup, but I do like to have a small multiple for interest. Many followers will be keen on the action at Del Mar, so I'd offer a small, staked, fun Lucky 15 with the horses, which will go well.

7.41 Del Mar - Cogburn 11/82.38

Drawn in stall nine here but showed lots of speed to break the course record at Keenland last time, the British horses are drawn even wider. Looks exceptional.

9.01 Del Mar - Far Bridge 8/19.00

He has taken the scalps of Silver Knott and Measured Time the last times, and that's among the best form, with more to offer on this trip.

10:25 Del Mar - Content 10/34.33

She rattled home for fourth in the Juvenile Fillies Turf at San Anita last year over 1m, and this trip suits her better. Will love the quick ground.

11:45 Del Mar - Ramatuelle 10/34.33

Ramatuelle is all speed, and this fast run 1m should be right up her street following an excellent victory in the Prix de la Foret. She should get cover from stall one, and her turn of foot could be the difference.

400/1

