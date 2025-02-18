Daryl Carter's Tips: 25/1 Take a swing with Tizzard's 11-year-old
Following a Monday winner, Daryl Carter is taking a swing with a big-priced 25/126.00 chance at Taunton on Tuesday...
Chance Tizzard's runner to make all
Well-handicapped and race-fit
Likes Taunton with a 2-3 record
16:10 Taunton - Back The Widdow Maker @ 25/126.00 0.5pt e/w (2 places)
It's a bad E/W betting race, but I will take a swing with one at a price on Tuesday, and that's Joe Tizzard's The Widdow Maker - 25/126.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook. It takes a leap of faith to back this 11-year-old, but he caught the eye 14 days ago at this venue, travelling with a bit of zest following a 706-day absence but blew up in the closing stages.
That's an easily forgivable effort, but he did catch the eye, and now Freddie Gingell is enlisted to claim a further three off his back, adding to the two the handicapper dropped him. He gets lumps of weight here from mainly exposed rivals who are out of form, and the top weight is handicapped to the hilt.
This may be a good placing as he had a perfect 2-2 record at this venue before his latest run and is typically a front-runner, which is well suited to this track. I expect connections to revert to front-running tactics now that he is race-fit and attempt to make all the running.
He was once rated as high as 140, and today, he is effectively running off a featherweight of 115. It may be that he is gone at the game, but he looked to be enjoying himself two weeks ago, and he has the ability to turn this into a rout if on a going day.
I don't see much competition for the lead, and Gingell could control this from the off, so a small chance at 16/117.00 or bigger is advised with two places on offer. If one is good enough to peg him back, it's likely the favourite.
Now Read: Cheltenham Focus Week 17 Here with a 25/126.00 Stayers Hurdle bet and 8/19.00 Arkle hope.
Recommended bets
DARYL'S P/L
2025 P/L = Next update (monthly) March
2025 P/L = +28.18 ROI 45.46%
BSP P/L = +11.1 ROI 17.92%
2025 P/L Ante-post = -1
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI
2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
