Goshhowposh must go up the weights to ensure Pertemps run

Look to Ireland for the days best bet

Minella Cocooner ticks all the boxes to down stablemate

No. 11 Goshhowposh (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.94 Trainer: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 127

Goshhowposh - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - put it all together at Wincanton last time and ran out a ready winner with plenty up his sleeve, and six pounds shouldn't be enough to stop him going in again.

He needs to go up in the weights to ensure a run in the Pertemps final, as he is currently number 33 off his current mark of 127, so he will likely be here to gain access to that race in four weeks' time.

His form looks very strong. He was a big eye-catcher behind Slate Lane at Haydcok and was not done with when coming down at last, and that looks like one of the deepest three-mile handicaps of the season. His latest form at Wincanton was boosted by the distant runner-up (Shallow River), who chased home Kyntara at Warwick. Kyntara has since run well this week behind Emitom at Newbury, pulling well clear of the field with the course specialist and that form ties in with the progressive Saint Davy.

He is a young, improving horse who could have stacks more to come, and he can boast a victory at this Exeter venue this season.

He makes the most appeal over many who are handicapped out of things, while Gowel Road would have fallen victim to the selection had he stayed on his feet at Haydock. Carbon King is feared most under Harry Cobden ahead of Shallow River.

15:35 Exeter - Back Goshhowposh @ 9/43.25 Bet now

No. 3 Minella Cocooner (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.52 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: D. E. Mullins

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

Minella Cocooner - 2.9 on the Betfair Exchange- is seemingly unfavoured by Paul Townend. Still, outside of his reappearance runs, he has done little wrong, falling foul to only the 2022 Albert Bartlett winner, The Nice Guy.

The selection boasts a good record on deep ground and is 2-2 at this venue, winning both starts impressively, including his latest over useful rival Senior Chief, with the time figure for that race clocking an impressive number.

In contrast, Nick Rockett looked very impressive at Fairyhouse, but it was a very slow run affair compared to the Mares Chase winner Riviere D'etel, clocking a 52-length slower overall time. He remains unexposed after just six outings, but his hurdle form is well off what the selection achieved, and he has yet to meet his level over fences.

The market is favouring the choice of Paul Townend, but Danny Mullins did win a Grade 1 on this horse last season, and he is just as unexposed as the favourite with optimal conditions to run his race. In turn, it may be that Nick Rockett has a little to prove going left-handed, and there is far too much between them in the morning markets, particularly as the selection is likely to have the run of the race.

15:45 Navan - Back Minella Cocooner @ 2.9 Bet now

Watch Coaching Carter Episode 2 Here