Daryl Carter's Tips: 16/5 Have a Krack at Crawford's novice on Sunday at Naas

Best RPR rating in the race

Best circuit time in the race

Krak can improve on Leopardstown's third

It's a quiet day with minimal betting interest, but I thought A Dream To Share would prove popular in this market. However, he will have to jump an awful lot better than he did at Fairyhouse on debut 57 days ago. The fact that he spent so long in bumpers makes me tread cautiously.

One that may be underestimated is Krak - 16/54.20 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who was very keen at Leopardstown on his debut behind Kaid d'Authie in a race that recorded a good speed figure. He was worth marking up, having come from further back than the winner and run with the choke out. The move back in trip is positive, and in the hope that he settles a little better today, he should be right in the thick of things on the evidence, having jumped immaculately.

As for ratings, he doesn't have much to find at the top of this market. In fact, his RPR rating from 29 days ago is the best in this field, and he has run the best circuit time in the race.

With improvement a distinct possibility on the fitness front, and in the hope his debut run has taken the fizz out of him, he gets the vote to at 11/43.75 or bigger.