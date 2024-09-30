Daryl Carter's Tips: 15/4 Urban ready to sprawl Ayr rivals

Two Tuesday selections

Urban Sprawl looks ready to strike now into a Class 5

Chance Spirit Of Acklam to have more improvement following a break

Thank you to the team for covering this column while I was on a trip with my wife. Italy is great, and the journey was an adventure. Navigating the country via train, bus, and boat was no easy feat and something entirely different for us. Still, it was worth seeing some of the world's most amazing sites and ticking a few things off the bucket list.

Italy itself was great in parts. I can't fault Rome; it's an incredible and stunning city, and I recommend a visit.

We were warned Napoli could be dangerous, but not so much about the slum streets - it's tough to see. We only passed through to the port to sail to Sorrento, but we ran for the earlier ferry and just made it on as the gates closed. The "Tick Tock" famous pizza in Naples, L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele, said to be the best pizza in Italy, is overrated. Please don't bother with it or with Naples at all!

Sorrento served as our base for visiting Pompeii and Capri. It is a beautiful town. The locals are friendly, the service is excellent, and it's a great place for shopping.

We didn't find any beaches, at least not what I would consider a proper beach. There were great food and drink options, but not much else. However, this was just our home base for visiting Pompeii, which was incredible and breathtaking, especially for someone like me who loves history.

We preferred Anacapri, and the sky chair lift is not to be missed. Just be careful of the hornet nests.

I'm very grateful to have visited the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain, Blue Grotto, Pompeii, and more. We had a wonderful time.

Anyway, this is not a travel guide, but I wanted to share a little as, well, it's my column.

We are now full throttle through the last of the Flat season and into the National Hunt. I will work all the hours God gives to ensure a positive winter.

This looks like it will be fought out between last year's winner Tele Red, Gracious Leader, and Urban Sprawl--15/4 on the Betfair Sportsbook--and the latter will get the vote.

Tele Red is a tempting option under Sam Feilden, who is excellent value for his claim. He was worth a considerable upgrade following a poor ride in an Amateur Handicap last time at York, and that is an angle I look to exploit occasionally. There were plenty of positives in that run to think he was coming to the boil, but he faces a class-dropper in Urban Sprawl who, from a good draw, may get the run of this race and prove too much for the seven-year-old to handle.

Urban Sprawl gave the firm impression he was about to pounce when he finished a close-up sixth at Pontefract 12 days ago. Charlie Johnston's runner ran too freely to land a significant blow from midfield at Pontefract, but once he got motoring, he finished to good effect despite pulling for much of the race. He crossed the line and left the impression he was ready to strike. Today is a lesser contest than that one as he dips into a Class 5 for the first time since winning on his handicap debut at Catterick in 2022.

The four-year-old delivered his best effort of the season last time out, and I expect another strong performance down into this 0-75, which is now gifted his best opportunity of the season. The big angle is the drop in grade, and he ran well on his only visit to this Ayr venue in a Maiden in 2022.

Providing he continues his steady return to form, he should be too well handicapped to pass under Archie Young, claiming a further five pounds off his back. He appeals at 11/43.75 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 13:40 Ayr - Back Urban Sprawl SBK 15/4

The negative immediately springs to mind with Michael and David Easterby's runner Spirit Of Acklam - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is his 136-day absence since his 22-length defeat in the London Newbury Gold Cup in May. However, he was poorly positioned in a race that had worked out excellently well during his absence, and he was too free and green to do himself justice. He ran with credit posted most comprehensive for much of the race and was forced to challenge away from the favoured stand side rail. His rider, Joanna Mason, clearly felt he had little to give following his early vitality, and she allowed him to come home in his own time.

The fact that he was so free there should concern backers now that he is returning from an absence, and there is no guarantee he won't do it again. However, there were many positives to take from the Newbury effort despite finishing a well-beaten 13/13. The market hasn't considered those today, and the three-year-old may just be better for a mid-season break, considering he had shown plenty of signs of inexperience in his efforts before that.

The son of Cracksman has left the impression that an easier surface will likely see him to the best effect, and he could have a productive autumn away from the rattling-fast good to-firm ground we have seen this summer. It's possibly why he hasn't been seen for such a long time, but he has offered clear potential, and with rain due on Monday into Tuesday to keep the ground on the slower side of good, he will have ideal conditions to take a step forward. Couple that theory with his proven ability to win when fresh (he scored at Ripon on his seasonal return and ran very well on his debut at York), and he could be the answer to this tricky handicap.

Today is his second crack at a handicap, and he was only a 9/110.00 chance for the London Gold Cup. At the same time, his victory at this venue as a two-year-old over the now 92-rated Sisyphean offers encouragement that he can leave this rating of 80 behind him in due course. The drop into a Class 4 0-80 seems to have been cherry-picked, and this looks like a good opportunity against mainly exposed rivals.

My price point here is 9/25.50 or bigger as I make him a 4/15.00 chance from a good low draw in stall two to see him gain a prominent position (made all at Ripon). We haven't seen the best in him yet, and there is plenty of progression to come during this trip and further in due course. However, I am unsure which way he will go in the market.

Soowaih is knocking at the door. He has been a slow burner, but the drop in trip is no positive. He rates an obvious danger following a close second last time now under Paul Mulrennan.