Two Friday bets from Daryl at Ascot

Well-handicapped NAP can surprise at Ascot

Form from Newbury to follow

No. 4 Persian Time SBK 1/1 EXC 2.7 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 129

This is a competitive race, but Persian Time improved throughout his Newbury debut in a strongly run race, and despite blundering his way through five out, he still managed to finish an excellent second.

That debut screamed potential improver, and with this horse given the nod by his trainer in his stable tour as one to follow over fences, he looks sure to go on to better things in this sphere.

On the evidence of his latest outing, a mark of 129 is well within reach for the five-year-old, and with such a lightly raced profile, he appeals.

His opening odds are short enough at Evens, so hold out for BSP, with 11/82.38 being more reasonable.

No. 10 Havaila (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: Anthony Charlton

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 108

There's a case to be made for many in this field, but it might be worth giving a chance to Havaila - 14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has strong handicapping claims from his last two outings in this sphere and the return to hurdles after two runs on the flat should see her fit and ready to run well.

The four-year-old's last four outings have come on the flat after he bolted up at Fakenham in a non-event two-runner contest, but his previous efforts see him in an excellent light. He was third here at Ascot to Blueking D'Oroux when staying on powerfully from the rear of the field, doing the best of those held up to close on the winner right to the line. He finished well ahead of Bad on that occasion and was arguably worth an upgrade, given the race wasn't set up for a closer, and the winner is now rated 21 lbs higher.

His previous effort at Sandown when making a real fight of the finish in testing conditions with Spirit D'Aunou has since the narrow victor win again at the same venue and now rated 24 lbs higher (139) and the distance third since a winner.

The selection is now only two and five pounds above those runs and returns to hurdles where his form figures read well, and her RPRs are on the rise. The booking of Sam Twiston-Davies catches the eye, and the re-added cheekpieces could bring out further improvement - although he could easily be a force without them.

With sexier, unexposed horses in here, he has been missed in the market but could easily cause a surprise at big odds, but any 10/111.00 or bigger is acceptable.

