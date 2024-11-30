Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/10 Sir Gino has more Mystical Power than Mullins rival

Impose Toi is well handicapped and fresh!

Sir Gino the star of the National Hunt scene

Nicholls Kandoo Kid can land Newbury Gold Cup

Impose Toi - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - retains plenty of promise, and his last effort is easily forgiven, having made jumping errors at a crucial time. On his return, this is an easier assignment than Kempton; his record fresh is excellent, with form figures reading 1121.

His time figure performance at Cheltenham on his seasonal return last year was excellent, and he bumped into the subsequent Champion Hurdle third Luccia in December.

Having been on a sharp upward curve, he can continue where he left off and land this race at the expense of some exposed handicappers.

Inthewaterside shouldn't have the pace to match the selection, and Lac De Constance needs to improve his jumping, so Guard The Moon is the biggest threat down in trip and race fit. 4/15.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 13:54 Newbury - Back Impose Toi SBK 4/1

An exciting clash between this column's Supreme Novice selection, Mystical Power, and the brilliant Sir Gino - 11/102.11 on the Betfair Sportsbook. It isn't easy to choose between these two horses on paper. Still, Sir Gino represents the next National Hunt star to me, and I can't see how Mystical Power will have the finishing effort to live with him, having been soft in the finish on two occasions last term.

Nico de Boinville heads up to Newcastle to ride, and all is in place for Sir Gino to prove an outstanding asset for Nicky Henderson. Everything adds up for this horse to be a top-class prospect, including the visual impression he left, and he makes plenty of appeal today at any odds against.

Recommended Bet 14:10 Newcastle - Back Sir Gino SBK 11/10

A handful of interest in this race, including Queens Gamble and The Famous Five, and their time will come. However, Jeriko Du Reponet - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook- should prove better than this rating of 135, even if getting him above that on the bare form is tough. At the same time, his full potential has not been exposed winning all three of his hurdle runs before the festival last term with a good bit in hand.

The five-year-old is worth forgiving his chasing debut, but even then, during the round, he looked a classy horse than his rivals. He returns to hurdles and to Newbury, where he is 2-2 under ideal conditions, and he was a well-fancied horse for the Supreme Novice last season. He should be more at home returned to Newbury, and he must have more to come. He is the horse in the field you'd be disappointed with if he couldn't land this contest on his handicap debut, while others there will be another day.

Back the selection that is a class above at 3/14.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:25 Newbury - Back Jeriko Du Reponet SBK 9/2

Colonel Harry heads the betting for this competitive contest, but despite the upside in his profile, he has the stamina to prove and he is not bred for this task. He looks short, as does Broadway Boy, who will be spot on for this but may not be suited by this home straight and be a sitting duck.

I like a horse that can travel at a 2m4f pace as they tend to go hard early, and you need to hold your position. Kandoo Kid--8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--ticks plenty of boxes and has proven to hold his place in an early, well-run race at this venue. That's a big positive, and he has won when fresh in the past, which is another box ticked.

He ended last season with a career-best on the figures with a running-on third at Aintree over 2m5f, and he was crying out for a move up to three miles last season, including when chasing home the smart Djelo at Ascot over 2m3f.

He is a young progressive horse whose Dam was a half-sister to the yards Politolugue, but he is by Kapgarde--a tremendous producer of staying chasers. Everything about Kandoo Kid suggests he will be a better horse now tackling this trip, and following wind surgery in the off-season, he will be ready to go under Harry Cobden.

He is entirely unexposed at this trip. He has an excellent record at Newbury, and today's underfoot conditions are very suitable. There's lots to like about this progressive eight-year-old, and he has been lined up for this for a while.

This is not a deep renewal of the race. I expect Sam Brown to run well at a price, and a saver is suggested, but the selection can land this from a fair rating, and 8/19.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 15:00 Newbury - Back Kandoo Kid SBK 8/1

A chance is taken with Some Scope - 25/126.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who jumped poorly at Cheltenham on his seasonal debut but is not suited to that track and should be seen to better effect at Newcastle.

The six-year-old ran a screamer in the Grinthorpe Chase at Doncaster last year from the same mark and backed that up with an excellent fourth at Cheltenham at the end of the season. Still, he was progressive last term, and I expect him to continue that today following wind surgery. Good ground suits him well, as does a big-field handicap, so he makes plenty of appeal to go close in this race, with many held by the handicapper.

Back the selection at 14/115.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:20 Newcastle - Back Some Scope SBK 25/1

Petit Tonnerre - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - ran better than the result suggests last time in a Grade 2 Novice Chase at Cheltenham and now is returned to a handicap and 12lb better off with Imperial Saint. Today could finally be his day.

The six-year-old has spent much of his chasing life at Cheltenham - a track that doesn't suit his style - but Newbury's configuration could offer new hope of him finally breaking his duck over fences. He must go left-handed, and three of his six chase outings have come at Cheltenham, with two more on right-handed tracks (jumps left). Today's more conventional course with a long run-in after the last should suit him well, and there is little doubt he is capable from this rating of 127.

He potentially looks like the best-handicapped horse in the field and is building a bigger effort. Providing his jockey can time his challenge correctly, he should undoubtedly be involved in the business end of this deal. Any 4/15.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 15:35 Newbury - Back Petit Tonnerre SBK 4/1

