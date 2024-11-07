Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/8 Thursday's Newbury fortune lays with Major

Roysse could be a smart one for Ben Pauling

Destroytheevidence is on a steep upward curve

Major Fortune for Skelton with Pertemps field

Roysse--13/82.63 on the Betfair Sportsbook--made a promising start to his career with a fourth at Wincanton before landing a strong bumper at this Newbury venue. He could be right out of the top draw for Ben Pauling, who gave him a glowing reference in his recent stable tour.

Roysse moved through his Newbury bumper like a smart horse and only came off the bridle in the closing stages to ensure victory. That form is already working out well. The runner-up Jurancon won at Chepstow on Wednesday, beating the Aintree bumper winner, and the fourth is a subsequent winner.

Ben Pauling's runner left the firm impression that he was one to keep on side once going over hurdles, so he looks well worth chancing in a wide-open race to prove the best of these. I'd be disappointed if the money didn't come for him.

L'Astronome was smart on the flat and must be a player if jumping well. Pure Carbon could have done with a stronger pace at Warwick last time but is a threat with race fitness on his side. Still, if there is a very good one in here, I expect it to be the Pauling five-year-old at 13/82.63 or bigger. I am happy to chance him.

Recommended Bet 13:05 Newbury - Back Roysse SBK 13/8

Kim Bailey's Destroytheevidence - 11/82.38 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was excellent on his chasing debut at Chepstow 27 days ago, finishing to good effect after clocking a fair circuit time, and he appeals as the type go in again.

The six-year-old was steadily progressive over hurdles last term in the early part of the season, and he has a good record on a sound surface, so he looks like one to keep on side before the depths of the winter. He pulled ten lengths clear with the Rebecca Curtis runner-up at Chepstow from a good competitive field full of unexposed chasers. His rider, Tom Bellamy, is good and aggressive and looks tailor-made for this type of horse, so I expect him to continue his progression and follow in the footsteps of last year's winner, who came from the same Chepstow race to land this.

He may not be as classy as the yards Chianti Classico, but he has similarities and an excellent attitude, so he gets the vote over some rivals who have stalled in the improvement department.

Back the selection at 11/82.38 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 13:40 Newbury - Back Destroytheevidence SBK 11/8

This is a fascinating race, as I firmly suspect Monmiral is here to finish in the first four to qualify for a repeat victory in the final in March and look to protect his already high rating of 144 (six higher than his win). The ground is possibly against him, which would be a valid excuse. Reports suggest Henry's Friend is having a prep run for the Coral Gold Cup at this venue in a few weeks, and he looked all the better for a run this time last year.

American Sniper has big stamina doubts, so this will be fought out between the Newbury specialist, ten-year-old Emitom, and the unexposed improving Major Fortune--11/82.38 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

The Dan Skelton horse gets the vote to continue his improvement. Despite being the strongest race he has contested, this is a "win and you are in" race, and it makes sense to target one of the weaker qualifiers and not clash with the Irish.

Therefore, he must be of interest with an unexposed and improving profile at three miles. Today is different ground from what he is used to, but he has gone well on good ground before and is turned out quickly following a victory on seasonal return over an inadequate 2m; he is the only horse on an upward curve. With his handicap mark so low, he will need to win this and another race this season to make the weights for the final, so it shouldn't be a case of creeping into the first four!

It would be surprising if he were not better than his mark and he gets a confident vote to score at 11/82.38 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:52 Newbury - Back Major Fortune SBK 11/8

There's a bigger performance in Thelasthighking - 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who frustrated punters last season but left the impression his turn will come. He returns left-handed for the first time since April 2023. On that occasion, he scored easily in an excellent time figure over In Excelsis Deo in a small field event.

He was narrowly denied on last year's reappearance, but he wasn't seen again until the spring, so something must have been amiss following his sound run at Kempton, which recorded an RPR of 140 when collared by one now 12lb higher in the handicap. I suspect any result in the spring was a bonus for connections, having missed most of the season with him.

Still, much better can be expected now that they have had a clear run with him, and he is fairly handicapped on the balance of his form. He can play a big role in this contest, and a long home straight is likely to suit him better than Kempton's twists and turns. This is a weak race with the Paul Nicholls and Chris Gordon horses looking in the grips of the handicapper and two chase debutants (no experience in point to points) following them up in the betting. Sam Twiston-Davies heads to Ludlow instead of riding chase debutant High Treason, but Jordan Nailor is the regular rider of the yard's other entrant, so he gets the vote with connections likely wanting to make up for lost time.

Back him at 5/16.00 or bigger.