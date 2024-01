Two Sunday bets

No. 5 Mystical Power (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.24 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Which way Mystical Power - 11/82.38 on the Betfair Sportsbook - will go in the market is anyone's guess. Still, he was strong in the betting for the Grade 1 Lawlor's Of Naas, and that can only be taken as a positive sign as he skips that engagement for a slightly softer option.

As Cheltenham Festival Focus readers will know (out Sunday morning), I like the chances of this five-year-old for profound honours down the line, and while he is well-found in this market, I firmly expect him to prove above average.

The well-bred son of Galileo and the first foal out of Annie Power looked out of the ordinary when winning at Galway in July and clocked a good speed figure. His Galway hurdle debut was impressive, and Willie Mullins immediately mentioned the Grade 1 Royal Bond following the race.

With that engagement passed it can only be positive that he found another graded assignment here.

Admittedly, Galway is a much lesser race than this, but the form and collateral form suggest he is up to running into the high 130s, which, on the evidence of all the Novices this season, won't be far off what is required.

He showed plenty of dash, and the improvement from his bumper start to hurdle was significant, so I am expecting further progress today.

Lombron clocked the quickest circuit time on the card at Thurles, and he is a big danger if he improves for that outing. The form has worked out horribly, but he is easily second best if Mystical Power is as good as I think he is.

Jigoro managed to dictate a slowly run affair in winning last time, and perhaps the danger could come from James's Gate, although his quick turnaround today might suggest handicapping is on the agenda for him.

It's hard to gauge what price I make Mystical Power here, but given the strength behind him at Naas, I am happy to take 11/82.38.

In the betting without market, Lombron would be interesting at 2/13.00 or bigger.

No. 7 (6) Tyger Bay SBK 8/1 EXC 9 Trainer: Conrad Allen

Jockey: William Carver

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 76

If it all goes down the pan with Mystical Night at Punchestown, I hope Tyger Bay - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook- can put his poor Kempton run behind him and benefit from today's strong pace.

He was bitterly disappointed at Kempton and could not get into the contest, but he is well-handicapped, a three-time course winner, and today, he has lots of pace to aim at.

The distance-dropping and front-running Prince Of Zenda, Count Otto, Habooba, One Night Stand and Tyke all made the running last time out, and this has the makings of a pace collapse and one that will suit something pouncing late.

That's the trade mark of Tyger Bay, so in the hope he can put his recent run behind him and continue his good form at this time of year, he gets another chance at double-figure odds.

With how this race is set up and his close-knit form with many of these, I make him more of a 6/17.00 chance.

