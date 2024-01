Lightly raced, The Famous Five has more to give

No. 7 The Famous Five (Fr) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 105

The Famous Five - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has left the impression we are yet to see the best of him, and perhaps he is worth another chance back down to 2m in which he caught the eye at Ludlow on his return from an 18-month absence.

The six-year-old represents a yard that typically improves their French recruits run-by-run and having thrown him in the Grade 2 Adonis Hurdle in 2022 on his first outing after arriving from France; you can be forgiven for expecting him to rate higher than his current 105 rating in due course.

He caught the eye at Ludlow in November when shaping as though he needed the run over a 2m5f trip that looked to stretch his stamina. He was then turned out at the same venue over 2m to finish third when not given a hard time on his final qualifying run for his handicap rating.

His latest outing on handicap debut saw him back over 2m5f in a race in which the yard had a good record, but he was a clear non-stayer. Returning to 2m today, he could easily prove ahead of the handicapper, and the expectation is for him to be ridden to best effect under optimal conditions.

The selection was useful on the flat in France, and connections have found a soft opening, and any 11/43.75 or bigger is acceptable.

No. 3 (7) Rogue Raider (Usa) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.34 Trainer: Tom Clover

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

Rogue Raider - 6/42.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - left a good impression when running on strongly for third in a deep Novice at Kempton 17 days ago, and while his chance lay with an expectant improvement angle, there's a good chance there is more to come.

The three-year-old was very free early on in a steadily run race, and after he settled in the midfield, he was momentarily caught on heels and green when asked under pressure. However, the penny dropped once given a tap by the persuader, and he powered home inside the final furlongs, doing his best work at the death.

That performance suggested he would learn a good deal from the outing, and with the winner and runner-up well positioned on the sharp end of a steady gallop gaining an advantage, his effort was worth marking up. The runner-up was given an opening rating of 84 - which looks debatable - but if that truly reflects his ability, then this one could easily dominate this field if running to a similar level.

The selection cost big money as a yearling, and he was well-supported to make a winning debut with this step up in distance, which is only another positive. The hope is those punters can claim back that cash today. The Betfair Sportsbook wants to duck him at opening odds, and rightly so, but 6/42.50 or bigger is acceptable.

No. 2 (5) Rock Opera SBK 9/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 77

This can go the way of Rock Opera - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who wasn't seen to best effect from a poor draw up to seven furlongs at Wolverhampton last time but emerged with plenty of credit with his finishing effort from well-off the gallop.

He returns to six furlongs today and remains fairly treated on past form, while his victory at Wolverhampton over this distance on his penultimate start was more dominant than the winning margin suggests. He came from off the pace and circled the entire field to get up in the closing stages, forfeiting much ground to put in a career-best effort on the figures.

He is worth keeping the faith with as he continues his steady progression and is one of today's runners who arrives firmly on an upward curve. Back him at 9/43.25 or bigger.

No. 6 (3) Crimson Angel SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: John Fahy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 78

It's worth giving another chance to Crimson Angel - currently 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - for whom the drop back in distance is a big positive, as is the return to the scene of her Novice win in March 2023.

She ran much better than the bare result at Kempton last time when only beaten two lengths despite her rider giving her an aggressive ride from a wide draw in stall nine and being posted wide for much of the contest.

Given how much energy she had used, she was expected to fall away in the closing stages, but she stuck to the task well.

Today's move back to five furlongs for which she is 2-3 on the AW, including a dominant victory here, could be the answer to seeing her leave this rating in the 70s behind.

The stable's John Fahy takes over the reins from claiming jockey Oliver Timms, who has been on for all three starts on the AW this Autumn/Winter, and Fahy was on when she scored on both AW outings early in her career. She has shown enough to think a handicap victory beckons sooner rather than later, and today, she has optimal conditions to get back to winning ways.

