Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/4 Skelton runner can continue his upward curve at Carlisle

Tough day to find value

Skelton runner is on an upward curve

Illico De Cotte to continue his progression at Carlisle

There was little I wanted to get stuck into on Sunday that was a price I felt offered value other than Illico De Cotte- 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - at Carlisle, who is entitled to improve for his seasonal debut course victory and is on an upward trajectory for Dan Skelton and is one of the only unexposed runners in the race.

This winning point-to-pointer has already suggested he will prove better in this sphere than over hurdles, and he carried a big weight to victory last time in a good time. He is a relentless galloper, so he won't be too far off the pace, and his jumping is exceptional. He will surely scale the handicapping heights now over fences if his point-to-point form is anything to go by (beat What A Johhny rated 118 by 12 lengths), and he is so lightly raced that further improvement is almost a given.

In this weak class 3 contest, he faces mainly exposed rivals and some with stamina to prove, so he gets a confident vote to land the spoils. Come on Teddy will be ready the first time up, so he rates the chief threat if returning to form, however, you are hoping he returns to a level he failed to reach last term.

It's a similar story with a few of these. Jacks Parrot is interesting, but he makes his seasonal debut without the usual tongue-tie today and perhaps has another target.

11/43.75 or bigger is acceptable for the selection.