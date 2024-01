Two Saturday bets

Dragon Icon 7/1 8.00 has all the class to be better than a handicapper

Winter Oaks filly 11/4 3.75 is miles ahead of the handicapper

No. 1 (2) Dragon Icon (Ire) Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Cameron Noble

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 95

It's worth keeping the unexposed Dragon Icon - 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - on side on his return to the AW, now down significantly in grade into a Class 3 handicap against more exposed rivals.

His absence is a slight concern, but the angle with the hood for trainer Roger Varian is interesting. Backing Varian horses returning from a break of 57 days or more wearing a hood on the AW sees form figures of 1222125 from his last six runners, and he is 4-21 with a 19% strike rate (also worked with the owner/yard mate Dragon Symbol).

Still, the case for this horse gets stronger. In impressive style, he bolted up on debut at Kempton, taking the scalp of Balance Play (now rated 101) effortlessly amongst other good horses in a race that has produced multiple winners. He remained unbeaten on the AW with an eye-popping victory from last to first here at Lingfield on his second start, mowing down the 86-rated Halla Dubai, giving him seven pounds.

His latest start saw him turn out quickly for his first outing on turf in the German 2,000 Guineas but didn't prove as effective there. Still, today is a big drop in grade, return to the AW surface and the scene of victory, and he is the sole runner in the field who has the potential to prove to be a Group horse in the making.

I expect him to win this with a good draw in stall two. Back him at 9/25.50 or bigger.

14:00 Lingfield - Back Dragon Icon @ 7/18.00 Bet now

No. 1 (3) Oh So Grand Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 89

Oh So Grand - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has been set up for this big prize just as the yard did last year with winner Al Agaila by giving her 45 days off since winning her trial unequivocally.

The four-year-old is highly progressive and won with any amount up her sleeve under hand and heels to come from last to first. She now has a record of 3-4 on the all-weather surface and boasts an upwardly mobile profile, and with her latest course and distance success resulting in just a four-pound rise, she is a stand-out in this field.

The Simon And Ed Crisford filly has won twice off short breaks, and she should get a race run to suit. She makes plenty of appeals, mainly as I see this filly easily making a triple-figure rating in a short time and is, by and large, well ahead of the handicapper off 89.

Back her at 15/82.88 or bigger.