Daryl says to back the unexposed Promoter at Newmarket

Take a chance with Dazzling Star

Chairmanoftheboard can enhance his excellent Newmarket record

No. 2 (6) Dazzling Star SBK 9/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

I want to take a small swing to start the day with Dazzling Star 9/19.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - having impressed me with her strong finishing effort at Newmarket on her second outing.

There's really little to go on in this contest, with six last-time-out winners in the field and little worthwhile form from most. Still, Charlie Appleby's Blue Point filly left quite the visual impression at Newmarket, and the sectional timing suggests it was a very truly run affair.

She didn't blow up the clock with her speed, but she did show a tremendously high cruising speed, and although a little green under pressure, she found for her rider in the closing stages. The change of legs inside the final furlong suggested she had more in the tank, and while the form is not on par with what some of these have achieved, she is certain to improve again.

Dazzling Star took a while to pull up at Newmarket, and it was such a big step forward from her eye-catching debut at Kempton it would be folly to think she hasn't got plenty of improvement to come.

Today's straight six furlongs on a stiff track should be right up her street, and she showed at HQ that she had no trouble with a slower surface, and that's something a few of these at the head of the market need to prove.

This is not a deep Group 3 Princess Margaret Stakes contest, and I am not entirely sold on the Albany form in which Soprano (beaten at Sandown on Thursday) did best.

Pretty Crystal is a nice type, but it's hard to split her and Komat (Albany 6th), while William Buick got a feel of Sacred Angel at Newmarket 16 days ago and should know where he stands.

Symbology looked useful at York on debut and is feared most ahead of Luna Shine.

Back Dazzling Star at 7/17.80 or bigger.

Back Dazzling Star @ 9/19.80 Bet now

No. 5 (5) Cadeau Belle (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

Johnny Murtagh is 20% 8-41 when bringing over three-year-olds to Britain, and his Cadeau Belle - 7/24.40 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks like a very smart prospect, having overcome a slow pace at Navan when moving from a Maiden into Listed Company.

That rare feat shouldn't be underestimated, particularly in a division that lacks depth in receipt of a healthy eight pounds age allowance. She can continue the good record of three-year-olds in this race.

She picked up very takingly at Navan, and that form ties in collaterally through the third with Above The Curve and the runner-up, Cigamia, finished fourth in the Sandringham Stakes at the Royal meeting off 99 last year. Cigamia has since filled the same spot in a Group 3 next time behind Zarinsk (108) - a subsequent Group 2 winner.

There's lots to be positive about with this twice-raced three-year-old. I want to take on Random Harvest 5/23.50, who was flattered in Group company in two narrow defeats by holding a good racing position and is underpriced, taking up a fair wack of this market.

Ameynah holds serious potential, but she has been off 454 days, and I think she could turn out to be a 1m2f or 1m4f horse in time. The rest shouldn't be good enough. Although it's interesting, Roger Varian is willing to waste a good handicap mark of 86 for Zenga, but getting black type is the game with these fillies and mares, not handicaps.

Back her at 11/43.70 or bigger, and I expect the favourite Random Harvest to drift.

Back Cadeau Belle @ 7/24.40 Bet now

No. 2 (4) Promoter SBK 6/4 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 89

It's been a long 56 days to wait for Ralph Beckett's Promoter - 11/43.70 on the Betfair Sportsbook - to return to the track, but connections look to have found an ideal opportunity dropping in grade into a 0-90 contest.

Not only has Ralph Beckett found the right race, he has seen conditions fall in his favour at Newmarket, and Promoter looks to be a winner in waiting.

Promoter was hopelessly outpaced on debut over six furlongs at Newbury last year as a two-year-old. However, he improved significantly for his second run when tackling soft ground and moving up to seven furlongs at Chepstow. He was well supported on that occasion and took the scalp of the now 97-rated Racingbreaks Ryder over a trip well short of what he wants.

Unsurprisingly, he proved disappointing when upped to Group 3 company over seven furlongs when returning to Newbury at the back end of his two-year-old career, given the stamina built into his pedigree - he managed to win at Chepstow over seven by continuing to roll off the front.

Still, returning at Chester in May over seven furlongs, he confirmed he had trained on with a strong finishing effort, having been outpaced around the sharp Roodee bends, but that form is red hot. The winner finished an unlucky seventh in the Britannia Stakes, the third finished in the same sport in the Britannia, and the fourth won a Listed Fillies contest next time and is rated 98.

He took a real step forward when moved up to today's ten furlongs at Epsom in a hot Class 2 0-100 last time on ground that would have been far too quick for him. Still, he was a big eye-catcher from the widest stall in 14, doing by far the best of those in double digits.

He travelled powerfully at the rear of the field and did the best of the hold-up horses when it paid to be on the pace. He was tenderly handled and didn't quite enjoy the downhill finish at that track. Still, he finished an excellent fifth clocking sub-11-second furlongs consecutively three times before running the fastest final furlong.

His Epsom race has worked out very well. The winner ran a two-length second in the Hampton Court next time and is rated 105. The second won next time and is now rated 93 (eight pounds higher), the third won next time out at Chester and is five higher, the sixth won two starts later and is five pounds higher, and the ninth has been narrowly denied the next twice and is five higher.

The depth of the previous running of these three-year-old handicappers will keep me writing all night, but it's very strong.

Promoter is from the family of the smart French Leger winner Scope, who relished testing conditions as did his Dam, so everything looks right for a big run, and he is taking on mainly exposed three-year-olds, is in receipt of nine pounds from the in-form older horse Obsidian Knight and remains unexposed on this drop in grade.

Back him no shorter than 15/82.84.

Back Promoter @ 11/43.70 Bet now

No. 2 (7) Chairmanoftheboard (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Jack Channon

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 90

This can go to Charimanoftheboard - 11/43.70 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has a fantastic course record at Newmarket, is a dual winner on soft ground, and sits on a fair handicap rating of 90.

This is not as competitive as the numbers suggest, and Chairmanoftheboard gave a firm signal he was ready to strike when running on at Hamilton behind a progressive rival.

That performance was up there with the best of his this season, and the other came in first-time cheek-pieces on the Rowley Mile here at Newmarket, and today he gets the first-time visor.

His Newmarket form figures read 233513, which feature several narrow defeats in Class 2 company, and today is a welcome drop in grade. His runs on this July course include a three-length fifth behind the subsequent Ayr Gold Cup runner-up and a victory.

He looks to have a number of things in his favour, and James Doyle in the plate adds to that. Coco Bear returns from a break and is a clear danger but tastes the undulations of Newmarket for the first time.

Back him at 9/43.25 or bigger.

Back Chairmanoftheboard @ 11/43.70 Bet now

No. 5 (3) Tajawal (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 85

There's a bigger performance in Simon And Ed Crisford's Tajawal - currently 7/24.40 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who remains a well-handicapped horse despite the disappointing run at Chester last time.

The market has priced him cautiously, but I expect a drift and am happy to take BSP.

He made good strides this season before that outing and was unlucky not to be unbeaten before his latest flop.

His Kempton debut second has worked out well with Saint George back in fifth, while the winner, Mr Mistoffelees (89), was only touched off three lengths in the London Gold Cup on the back of his reappearance.

The selection threw away his race at Wolverhampton by ducking to the right when having the race at his mercy, and the winner, Wonder Legend and second Mr Buster, are both rated 94.

He was rightly fitted with some headgear at Sandown when making his turf debut but suffered some hard luck when Clever Relation dragged him left into the centre of the track. Still, he did well, only to be beaten seven lengths by the useful Artistic Star (106) and Torito (105).

He comfortably saw off Lil Frank - also a well-handicapped horse when the time comes - at Ayr on handicap debut off 83 when making all the running at heavy odds-on and today is only two pounds higher returned to the all-weather.

He is well worth another chance off this rating of 85 in this field, and the booking of Benoit De La Sayette is a positive. Stream Lightning and Power Of Gold are feared most.

Back him at no shorter than 4/14.80 but the advice is to wait for BSP.

Back Tajawal @ BSP Bet now

No. 6 (4) Lattam (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.94 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 95

Back Lattam @ BSP on the Betfair Exchange. He overcame the run of the race at Newcastle and quickened up in good style like one still ahead of the handicapper, so returned to testing ground over a stiff 1m he looks the one to side with over Ghaly.

The latter made a promising return in the Hunt Cup when shaping in need of the outing, and his performance at Newmarket on his final start last season has substance, so he is not taken lightly.

Still, giving weight to the progressive Lattam won't be easy, and the selection has ideal conditions to score. In March, he was the remarkable winner of the Irish Lincoln and suffered a steady gallop at Newbury behind runaway winner Jimi Hendrix, who subsequently won the Royal Hunt Cup two starts later.

There's still scope in this rating of 95, and with Ryan Moore taking over the reins, he looks like a decent betting proposition and has again been well-placed by his master trainer.

Back him at 5/23.50 or bigger but the advice is to back at BSP.