</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-11-4-newmarket-nap-has-outstanding-claims-280723-1081.html&rfr=977219">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-11-4-newmarket-nap-has-outstanding-claims-280723-1081.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes </a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2023-24-tips-and-predictions-and-best-bets-10-pfa-player-of-the-year-contenders-270723-1063.html">PFA Premier League Player of the Year: 20/1, 25/1 and 33/1 tips for 2023-24</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2023-24-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-news-and-tips-200723-6.html">Premier League Manager Markets Live: Xabi Alonso in to 15/2 for West Ham</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/england-v-denmark-womens-world-cup-tips-back-Harder-to-make-things-tough-for-england-250723-1133.html">England v Denmark: There's value in 7/2 Harder to make things tough for Lionesses</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup 2023</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-11-4-newmarket-nap-has-outstanding-claims-280723-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/4 Newmarket NAP has outstanding claims</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-casa-to-stand-tall-at-uttoxeter-280723-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 9/5 Casa to stand tall at Uttoxeter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-7-2-nap-has-a-much-easier-assignment-270723-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Friday's 7/2 NAP has a much easier assignment</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-270723-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Numbers point to Hideki after day one</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-our-experts-best-bets-for-3m-open-2023-250723-204.html">Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for 3M Open 2023</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/3m-open-first-round-leader-tips-80/1-hadley-to-hit-heights-early-250723-719.html">3M Open First-Round Leader Tips: 80/1 Hadley to hit heights early</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-fifth-test-day-three-in-play-tips-another-thriller-incoming-280723-194.html">England v Australia Fifth Test Day 3 in-play Tips: Another thriller incoming</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/west-indies-india-2nd-odi-tips-stick-with-gill-for-runs-280723-194.html">West Indies v India Second ODI Tips: Stick with Gill for runs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/texas-super-kings-v-mi-new-york-mlc-tips-new-york-has-six-appeal-280723-194.html">Texas Super Kings v MI New York MLC Tips: New York has six appeal</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-betting-tips-preview-isner-facing-tough-task-to-win-8th-atlanta-title-240723-778.html">ATP Tour Preview: Isner faces tough task to win eighth Atlanta title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-mens-final-2023-betting-tips-back-djokovic-to-win-3-2-51-150723-186.html">Wimbledon Men's Final 2023: Back Djokovic to win 3-2 @ 5/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-mens-singles-final-tips-djokovic-favourite-to-win-his-5th-consecutive-wimbledon-title-150723-778.html">Wimbledon Men's Singles Final Tips: Djokovic favourite to win his 5th consecutive Wimbledon title</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-five-reflections-on-super-thursday-250723-171.html">UK Politics: Five reflections on Super Thursday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Markets remain sceptical about a Labour majority despite Selby</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uxbridge-and-south-ruislip-by-election-preview-dont-rule-out-an-81-tory-upset-190723-171.html">Uxbridge and South Ruislip By-Election Preview: Don't rule out an 8/1 Tory upset</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/errol-spence-jr-v-terence-crawford-tips-back-bud-to-win-on-points-280723-746.html">Errol Spence Jr v Terence Crawford: Back Bud to win on points</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2023-stage-21-betting-tips-back-alexander-kristoff-391-to-repeat-consistency-220723-186.html">Tour de France 2023 Stage 21: Back Alexander Kristoff @ 39/1 to repeat consistency</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2023-stage-20-betting-tips-back-pidcock-351-on-cooler-day-210723-186.html">Tour de France 2023 Stage 20: Back Pidcock @ 35/1 on cooler day</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414732 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414732 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414732={pID:"5414732",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414732:window.ftClick_5414732,ftExpTrack_5414732:window.ftExpTrack_5414732,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414732PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414732); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414732PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414732"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414732;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414732PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414732.GTimeout);ft5414732PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414736 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414736 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414736={pID:"5414736",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414736:window.ftClick_5414736,ftExpTrack_5414736:window.ftExpTrack_5414736,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414736PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414736); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414736PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414736"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414736;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414736PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414736.GTimeout);ft5414736PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ryan_Moore_banner.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Ryan Moore</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Kevin Blake Ascot flat .220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Kevin Blake Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rhys.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Rhys Williams Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/4 Newmarket NAP has outstanding claims</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/daryl-carter/">Daryl Carter</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-07-28">28 July 2023</time></li> <li>5 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/4 Newmarket NAP has outstanding claims", "name": "Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/4 Newmarket NAP has outstanding claims", "description": "Daryl Carter goes into Saturday all guns blazing with a strong 3pt NAP at Newmarket among his five selections...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-11-4-newmarket-nap-has-outstanding-claims-280723-1081.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-11-4-newmarket-nap-has-outstanding-claims-280723-1081.html", "datePublished": "2023-07-28T17:04:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-07-28T17:12:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Daryl Carter goes into Saturday all guns blazing with a strong 3pt NAP at Newmarket among his five selections... Daryl says to back the unexposed Promoter at Newmarket Take a chance with Dazzling Star Chairmanoftheboard can enhance his excellent Newmarket record 13:50 Ascot - Back Dazzling Star @ [9/1] 1pt e/w [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/29-july-2023/ascot/1/2/#dazzling-star] I want to take a small swing to start the day with Dazzling Star [9/1] on the Betfair Sportsbook - having impressed me with her strong finishing effort at Newmarket on her second outing. There's really little to go on in this contest, with six last-time-out winners in the field and little worthwhile form from most. Still, Charlie Appleby's Blue Point filly left quite the visual impression at Newmarket, and the sectional timing suggests it was a very truly run affair. She didn't blow up the clock with her speed, but she did show a tremendously high cruising speed, and although a little green under pressure, she found for her rider in the closing stages. The change of legs inside the final furlong suggested she had more in the tank, and while the form is not on par with what some of these have achieved, she is certain to improve again. Dazzling Star took a while to pull up at Newmarket, and it was such a big step forward from her eye-catching debut at Kempton it would be folly to think she hasn't got plenty of improvement to come. Today's straight six furlongs on a stiff track should be right up her street, and she showed at HQ that she had no trouble with a slower surface, and that's something a few of these at the head of the market need to prove. This is not a deep Group 3 Princess Margaret Stakes contest, and I am not entirely sold on the Albany form in which Soprano (beaten at Sandown on Thursday) did best. Pretty Crystal is a nice type, but it's hard to split her and Komat (Albany 6th), while William Buick got a feel of Sacred Angel at Newmarket 16 days ago and should know where he stands. Symbology looked useful at York on debut and is feared most ahead of Luna Shine. Back Dazzling Star at [7/1] or bigger. Back Dazzling Star @ [9/1] Bet now 14:25 Ascot - Back Cadeau Belle @ [7/2] 1pt [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/29-july-2023/ascot/1/3/#cadeau-belle-fr] Johnny Murtagh is 20% 8-41 when bringing over three-year-olds to Britain, and his Cadeau Belle - [7/2] on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks like a very smart prospect, having overcome a slow pace at Navan when moving from a Maiden into Listed Company. That rare feat shouldn't be underestimated, particularly in a division that lacks depth in receipt of a healthy eight pounds age allowance. She can continue the good record of three-year-olds in this race. She picked up very takingly at Navan, and that form ties in collaterally through the third with Above The Curve and the runner-up, Cigamia, finished fourth in the Sandringham Stakes at the Royal meeting off 99 last year. Cigamia has since filled the same spot in a Group 3 next time behind Zarinsk (108) - a subsequent Group 2 winner. There's lots to be positive about with this twice-raced three-year-old. I want to take on Random Harvest [5/2], who was flattered in Group company in two narrow defeats by holding a good racing position and is underpriced, taking up a fair wack of this market. Ameynah holds serious potential, but she has been off 454 days, and I think she could turn out to be a 1m2f or 1m4f horse in time. The rest shouldn't be good enough. Although it's interesting, Roger Varian is willing to waste a good handicap mark of 86 for Zenga, but getting black type is the game with these fillies and mares, not handicaps. Back her at [11/4] or bigger, and I expect the favourite Random Harvest to drift. Back Cadeau Belle @ [7/2] Bet now 14:50 Newmarket - Back Promoter @ [11/4] 3pt NAP [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/29-july-2023/newmarket-july/60/2/#promoter] It's been a long 56 days to wait for Ralph Beckett's Promoter - [11/4] on the Betfair Sportsbook - to return to the track, but connections look to have found an ideal opportunity dropping in grade into a 0-90 contest. Not only has Ralph Beckett found the right race, he has seen conditions fall in his favour at Newmarket, and Promoter looks to be a winner in waiting. Promoter was hopelessly outpaced on debut over six furlongs at Newbury last year as a two-year-old. However, he improved significantly for his second run when tackling soft ground and moving up to seven furlongs at Chepstow. He was well supported on that occasion and took the scalp of the now 97-rated Racingbreaks Ryder over a trip well short of what he wants. Unsurprisingly, he proved disappointing when upped to Group 3 company over seven furlongs when returning to Newbury at the back end of his two-year-old career, given the stamina built into his pedigree - he managed to win at Chepstow over seven by continuing to roll off the front. Still, returning at Chester in May over seven furlongs, he confirmed he had trained on with a strong finishing effort, having been outpaced around the sharp Roodee bends, but that form is red hot. The winner finished an unlucky seventh in the Britannia Stakes, the third finished in the same sport in the Britannia, and the fourth won a Listed Fillies contest next time and is rated 98. He took a real step forward when moved up to today's ten furlongs at Epsom in a hot Class 2 0-100 last time on ground that would have been far too quick for him. Still, he was a big eye-catcher from the widest stall in 14, doing by far the best of those in double digits. He travelled powerfully at the rear of the field and did the best of the hold-up horses when it paid to be on the pace. He was tenderly handled and didn't quite enjoy the downhill finish at that track. Still, he finished an excellent fifth clocking sub-11-second furlongs consecutively three times before running the fastest final furlong. His Epsom race has worked out very well. The winner ran a two-length second in the Hampton Court next time and is rated 105. The second won next time and is now rated 93 (eight pounds higher), the third won next time out at Chester and is five higher, the sixth won two starts later and is five pounds higher, and the ninth has been narrowly denied the next twice and is five higher. The depth of the previous running of these three-year-old handicappers will keep me writing all night, but it's very strong. Promoter is from the family of the smart French Leger winner Scope, who relished testing conditions as did his Dam, so everything looks right for a big run, and he is taking on mainly exposed three-year-olds, is in receipt of nine pounds from the in-form older horse Obsidian Knight and remains unexposed on this drop in grade. Back him no shorter than [15/8]. Back Promoter @ [11/4] Bet now 16:10 Newmarket - Back Chairmanoftheboard @ [11/4] 2pt [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/29-july-2023/newmarket-july/60/4/#chairmanoftheboard-ire] This can go to Charimanoftheboard - [11/4] on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has a fantastic course record at Newmarket, is a dual winner on soft ground, and sits on a fair handicap rating of 90. This is not as competitive as the numbers suggest, and Chairmanoftheboard gave a firm signal he was ready to strike when running on at Hamilton behind a progressive rival. That performance was up there with the best of his this season, and the other came in first-time cheek-pieces on the Rowley Mile here at Newmarket, and today he gets the first-time visor. His Newmarket form figures read 233513, which feature several narrow defeats in Class 2 company, and today is a welcome drop in grade. His runs on this July course include a three-length fifth behind the subsequent Ayr Gold Cup runner-up and a victory. He looks to have a number of things in his favour, and James Doyle in the plate adds to that. Coco Bear returns from a break and is a clear danger but tastes the undulations of Newmarket for the first time. Back him at [9/4] or bigger. Back Chairmanoftheboard @ [11/4] Bet now 16:25 Newcastle - Back Tajawal @ BSP 1pt win [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/29-july-2023/newcastle/35/5/#tajawal-ire] There's a bigger performance in Simon And Ed Crisford's Tajawal - currently [7/2] on the Betfair Sportsbook - who remains a well-handicapped horse despite the disappointing run at Chester last time. The market has priced him cautiously, but I expect a drift and am happy to take BSP. He made good strides this season before that outing and was unlucky not to be unbeaten before his latest flop. His Kempton debut second has worked out well with Saint George back in fifth, while the winner, Mr Mistoffelees (89), was only touched off three lengths in the London Gold Cup on the back of his reappearance. The selection threw away his race at Wolverhampton by ducking to the right when having the race at his mercy, and the winner, Wonder Legend and second Mr Buster, are both rated 94. He was rightly fitted with some headgear at Sandown when making his turf debut but suffered some hard luck when Clever Relation dragged him left into the centre of the track. Still, he did well, only to be beaten seven lengths by the useful Artistic Star (106) and Torito (105). He comfortably saw off Lil Frank - also a well-handicapped horse when the time comes - at Ayr on handicap debut off 83 when making all the running at heavy odds-on and today is only two pounds higher returned to the all-weather. He is well worth another chance off this rating of 85 in this field, and the booking of Benoit De La Sayette is a positive. Stream Lightning and Power Of Gold are feared most. Back him at no shorter than [4/1] but the advice is to wait for BSP. Back Tajawal @ BSP Bet now 16:50 Ascot - Back Lattam @ BSP 1pt [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/29-july-2023/ascot/1/7/#lattam-ire] Back Lattam @ BSP on the Betfair Exchange. He overcame the run of the race at Newcastle and quickened up in good style like one still ahead of the handicapper, so returned to testing ground over a stiff 1m he looks the one to side with over Ghaly. The latter made a promising return in the Hunt Cup when shaping in need of the outing, and his performance at Newmarket on his final start last season has substance, so he is not taken lightly. Still, giving weight to the progressive Lattam won't be easy, and the selection has ideal conditions to score. In March, he was the remarkable winner of the Irish Lincoln and suffered a steady gallop at Newbury behind runaway winner Jimi Hendrix, who subsequently won the Royal Hunt Cup two starts later. There's still scope in this rating of 95, and with Ryan Moore taking over the reins, he looks like a decent betting proposition and has again been well-placed by his master trainer. Back him at [5/2] or bigger but the advice is to back at BSP. Back Lattam @ BSP Bet now", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.728x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.547x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.410x410.png" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Daryl Carter", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/daryl_carter" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.728x410.png 728w" alt="Daryl Carter."> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Daryl Carter has an array of Saturday bets including a 3pt NAP at Newmarket.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977219">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514474&raceTime=1690638600000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370667625" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514474&raceTime=1690638600000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370667625">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daryl%20Carter%27s%20Tips%3A%2011%2F4%20Newmarket%20NAP%20has%20outstanding%20claims&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-11-4-newmarket-nap-has-outstanding-claims-280723-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-11-4-newmarket-nap-has-outstanding-claims-280723-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-11-4-newmarket-nap-has-outstanding-claims-280723-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-11-4-newmarket-nap-has-outstanding-claims-280723-1081.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-11-4-newmarket-nap-has-outstanding-claims-280723-1081.html&text=Daryl%20Carter%27s%20Tips%3A%2011%2F4%20Newmarket%20NAP%20has%20outstanding%20claims" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Daryl Carter goes into Saturday all guns blazing with a strong 3pt NAP at Newmarket among his five selections...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Daryl says to back the unexposed Promoter at Newmarket</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3>Take a chance with Dazzling Star</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Chairmanoftheboard can enhance his excellent Newmarket record</strong><strong></strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514482&raceTime=1690635000000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370668082">13:50 Ascot - Back Dazzling Star @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.80</span></b> 1pt e/w</a></h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="dazzling-star"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/29-july-2023/ascot/1/2/#dazzling-star" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>2 (6)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/dazzling-star/000000590570/">Dazzling Star</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00012133.png" alt="Godolphin silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32514482&bssId=13725005&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.370668082&modules=betslip&raceTime=1690635000000">9/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.216453999">10.5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/charlie-appleby/000000050960/">Charlie Appleby</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/william-buick/000000011399/">William Buick</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 2</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>I want to take a small swing to start the day with <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/29-july-2023/ascot/1/2/#dazzling-star">Dazzling Star <b class="inline_odds" title="9.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.80</span></b> on the Betfair Sportsbook - </a>having impressed me with her strong finishing effort at Newmarket on her second outing.</p><p>There's really little to go on in this contest, with six last-time-out winners in the field and little worthwhile form from most. Still, Charlie Appleby's Blue Point filly left quite the visual impression at Newmarket, and the sectional timing suggests it was a very truly run affair.</p><p>She didn't blow up the clock with her speed, but she did show a tremendously high cruising speed, and although a little green under pressure, she found for her rider in the closing stages. The change of legs inside the final furlong suggested she had more in the tank, and while the form is not on par with what some of these have achieved, she is certain to improve again.</p><p>Dazzling Star took a while to pull up at Newmarket, and it was such a big step forward from her eye-catching debut at Kempton it would be folly to think she hasn't got plenty of improvement to come.</p><p>Today's straight six furlongs on a stiff track should be right up her street, and she showed at HQ that she had no trouble with a slower surface, and that's something a few of these at the head of the market need to prove.</p><p>This is not a deep Group 3 Princess Margaret Stakes contest, and I am not entirely sold on the Albany form in which Soprano (beaten at Sandown on Thursday) did best.</p><p>Pretty Crystal is a nice type, but it's hard to split her and Komat (Albany 6th), while William Buick got a feel of Sacred Angel at Newmarket 16 days ago and should know where he stands.</p><p>Symbology looked useful at York on debut and is feared most ahead of Luna Shine.</p><p><strong>Back Dazzling Star at <b class="inline_odds" title="7.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.80</span></b> or bigger</strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Dazzling Star @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.80</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/29-july-2023/ascot/1/2/#dazzling-star" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514482&raceTime=1690637100000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370668086">14:25 Ascot - Back Cadeau Belle @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.40</span></b> 1pt </a></h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="cadeau-belle-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/29-july-2023/ascot/1/3/#cadeau-belle-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>5 (5)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/cadeau-belle-fr/000000588972/">Cadeau Belle (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00035180A.png" alt="Mr Anthony Paul Smurfit silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32514482&bssId=55720747&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.370668086&modules=betslip&raceTime=1690637100000">5/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.216454005">3.7</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/john-patrick-murtagh-ireland/000000050626/">John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/jamie-spencer/000000004252/">Jamie Spencer</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 8st 11lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Johnny Murtagh is 20% 8-41 when bringing over three-year-olds to Britain, and his <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514482&raceTime=1690637100000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370668086">Cadeau Belle - <b class="inline_odds" title="4.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.40</span></b> on the Betfair Sportsbook -</a> looks like a very smart prospect, having overcome a slow pace at Navan when moving from a Maiden into Listed Company.</p><p>That rare feat shouldn't be underestimated, particularly in a division that lacks depth in receipt of a healthy eight pounds age allowance. She can continue the good record of three-year-olds in this race.</p><p>She picked up very takingly at Navan, and that form ties in collaterally through the third with Above The Curve and the runner-up, Cigamia, finished fourth in the Sandringham Stakes at the Royal meeting off 99 last year. Cigamia has since filled the same spot in a Group 3 next time behind Zarinsk (108) - a subsequent Group 2 winner.</p><p>There's lots to be positive about with this twice-raced three-year-old. I want to take on Random Harvest <b class="inline_odds" title="3.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.50</span></b>, who was flattered in Group company in two narrow defeats by holding a good racing position and is underpriced, taking up a fair wack of this market.</p><p>Ameynah holds serious potential, but she has been off 454 days, and I think she could turn out to be a 1m2f or 1m4f horse in time. The rest shouldn't be good enough. Although it's interesting, Roger Varian is willing to waste a good handicap mark of 86 for Zenga, but getting black type is the game with these fillies and mares, not handicaps.</p><p><strong>Back her at <b class="inline_odds" title="3.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.70</span></b> or bigger, and I expect the favourite Random Harvest to drift.</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Cadeau Belle @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.40</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514482&raceTime=1690637100000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370668086" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514474&raceTime=1690638600000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370667625">14:50 Newmarket - Back Promoter @ <b class="inline_odds" title="3.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.70</span></b> 3pt NAP</a></h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="promoter"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/29-july-2023/newmarket-july/60/2/#promoter" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>2 (4)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/promoter/000000570341/">Promoter</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00000329.png" alt="Mr J. H. Richmond-Watson silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32514474&bssId=408309&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.370667625&modules=betslip&raceTime=1690638600000">6/4</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.216453729">2.3</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/ralph-beckett/000000010899/">Ralph Beckett</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/hector-crouch/000000015235/">Hector Crouch</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 7lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 89</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>It's been a long 56 days to wait for Ralph Beckett's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514474&raceTime=1690638600000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370667625">Promoter - <b class="inline_odds" title="3.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.70</span></b> on the Betfair Sportsbook -</a> to return to the track, but connections look to have found an ideal opportunity dropping in grade into a 0-90 contest.</p><p>Not only has Ralph Beckett found the right race, he has seen conditions fall in his favour at Newmarket, and Promoter looks to be a winner in waiting.</p><p>Promoter was hopelessly outpaced on debut over six furlongs at Newbury last year as a two-year-old. However, he improved significantly for his second run when tackling soft ground and moving up to seven furlongs at Chepstow. He was well supported on that occasion and took the scalp of the now 97-rated Racingbreaks Ryder over a trip well short of what he wants.</p><p>Unsurprisingly, he proved disappointing when upped to Group 3 company over seven furlongs when returning to Newbury at the back end of his two-year-old career, given the stamina built into his pedigree - he managed to win at Chepstow over seven by continuing to roll off the front.</p><p>Still, returning at Chester in May over seven furlongs, he confirmed he had trained on with a strong finishing effort, having been outpaced around the sharp Roodee bends, but that form is red hot. The winner finished an unlucky seventh in the Britannia Stakes, the third finished in the same sport in the Britannia, and the fourth won a Listed Fillies contest next time and is rated 98.</p><p>He took a real step forward when moved up to today's ten furlongs at Epsom in a hot Class 2 0-100 last time on ground that would have been far too quick for him. Still, he was a big eye-catcher from the widest stall in 14, doing by far the best of those in double digits.</p><p>He travelled powerfully at the rear of the field and did the best of the hold-up horses when it paid to be on the pace. He was tenderly handled and didn't quite enjoy the downhill finish at that track. Still, he finished an excellent fifth clocking sub-11-second furlongs consecutively three times before running the fastest final furlong.</p><p>His Epsom race has worked out very well. The winner ran a two-length second in the Hampton Court next time and is rated 105. The second won next time and is now rated 93 (eight pounds higher), the third won next time out at Chester and is five higher, the sixth won two starts later and is five pounds higher, and the ninth has been narrowly denied the next twice and is five higher.</p><p>The depth of the previous running of these three-year-old handicappers will keep me writing all night, but it's very strong.</p><p>Promoter is from the family of the smart French Leger winner Scope, who relished testing conditions as did his Dam, so everything looks right for a big run, and he is taking on mainly exposed three-year-olds, is in receipt of nine pounds from the in-form older horse Obsidian Knight and remains unexposed on this drop in grade.</p><p><strong>Back him no shorter than</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="2.84"><span class="inline_odds__main">15/8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.84</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Promoter @ <b class="inline_odds" title="3.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.70</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514474&raceTime=1690638600000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370667625" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514474&raceTime=1690643400000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370667632">16:10 Newmarket - Back Chairmanoftheboard @ <b class="inline_odds" title="3.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.70</span></b> 2pt</a></h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="chairmanoftheboard-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/29-july-2023/newmarket-july/60/4/#chairmanoftheboard-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>2 (7)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/chairmanoftheboard-ire/000000491344/">Chairmanoftheboard (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00877689.png" alt="David Kilburn & Chris Wright silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32514474&bssId=27540&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.370667632&modules=betslip&raceTime=1690643400000">11/4</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.216453750">3.6</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/jack-channon/000000057659/">Jack Channon</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/james-doyle/000000010112/">James Doyle</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 9lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 90</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>This can go to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514474&raceTime=1690643400000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370667632">Charimanoftheboard - <b class="inline_odds" title="3.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.70</span></b> on the Betfair Sportsbook - </a>who has a fantastic course record at Newmarket, is a dual winner on soft ground, and sits on a fair handicap rating of 90.</p><p>This is not as competitive as the numbers suggest, and Chairmanoftheboard gave a firm signal he was ready to strike when running on at Hamilton behind a progressive rival.</p><p>That performance was up there with the best of his this season, and the other came in first-time cheek-pieces on the Rowley Mile here at Newmarket, and today he gets the first-time visor.</p><p>His Newmarket form figures read 233513, which feature several narrow defeats in Class 2 company, and today is a welcome drop in grade. His runs on this July course include a three-length fifth behind the subsequent Ayr Gold Cup runner-up and a victory.</p><p>He looks to have a number of things in his favour, and James Doyle in the plate adds to that. Coco Bear returns from a break and is a clear danger but tastes the undulations of Newmarket for the first time.</p><p><strong>Back him at <b class="inline_odds" title="3.25"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.25</span></b> or bigger.</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Chairmanoftheboard @ <b class="inline_odds" title="3.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.70</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514474&raceTime=1690643400000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370667632" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514483&raceTime=1690644300000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370668294">16:25 Newcastle - Back Tajawal @ BSP 1pt win</a></h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="tajawal-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/29-july-2023/newcastle/35/5/#tajawal-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>5 (3)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/tajawal-ire/000000581806/">Tajawal (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00000004.png" alt="Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32514483&bssId=50986508&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.370668294&modules=betslip&raceTime=1690644300000">7/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.216454075">3.65</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/simon-ed-crisford/000000056250/">Simon & Ed Crisford</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/benoit-de-la-sayette/000000019454/">Benoit de la Sayette</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 9lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 85</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>There's a bigger performance in Simon And Ed Crisford's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514483&raceTime=1690644300000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370668294">Tajawal - currently <b class="inline_odds" title="4.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.40</span></b> on the Betfair Sportsbook - </a>who remains a well-handicapped horse despite the disappointing run at Chester last time.</p><p>The market has priced him cautiously, but I expect a drift and am happy to take BSP.</p><p>He made good strides this season before that outing and was unlucky not to be unbeaten before his latest flop.</p><p>His Kempton debut second has worked out well with Saint George back in fifth, while the winner, Mr Mistoffelees (89), was only touched off three lengths in the London Gold Cup on the back of his reappearance.</p><p>The selection threw away his race at Wolverhampton by ducking to the right when having the race at his mercy, and the winner, Wonder Legend and second Mr Buster, are both rated 94.</p><p>He was rightly fitted with some headgear at Sandown when making his turf debut but suffered some hard luck when Clever Relation dragged him left into the centre of the track. Still, he did well, only to be beaten seven lengths by the useful Artistic Star (106) and Torito (105).</p><p>He comfortably saw off Lil Frank - also a well-handicapped horse when the time comes - at Ayr on handicap debut off 83 when making all the running at heavy odds-on and today is only two pounds higher returned to the all-weather.</p><p>He is well worth another chance off this rating of 85 in this field, and the booking of Benoit De La Sayette is a positive. Stream Lightning and Power Of Gold are feared most.</p><p><strong>Back him at no shorter than <b class="inline_odds" title="4.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.80</span></b> but the advice is to wait for BSP.</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Tajawal @ BSP</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514483&raceTime=1690644300000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370668294" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514482&raceTime=1690645800000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370668097">16:50 Ascot - Back Lattam @ BSP 1pt</a></h2><p></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="lattam-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/29-july-2023/ascot/1/7/#lattam-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 (4)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/lattam-ire/000000571413/">Lattam (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00864118.png" alt="Wrigleys and Wyatts silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32514482&bssId=1341291&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.370668097&modules=betslip&raceTime=1690645800000">7/4</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.216454036">2.94</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/william-haggas/000000000137/">William Haggas</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/ryan-moore/000000007095/">Ryan Moore</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 4</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 7lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 95</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514482&raceTime=1690645800000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370668097">Back Lattam @ BSP on the Betfair Exchange.</a> He overcame the run of the race at Newcastle and quickened up in good style like one still ahead of the handicapper, so returned to testing ground over a stiff 1m he looks the one to side with over Ghaly.</p><p>The latter made a promising return in the Hunt Cup when shaping in need of the outing, and his performance at Newmarket on his final start last season has substance, so he is not taken lightly.</p><p>Still, giving weight to the progressive Lattam won't be easy, and the selection has ideal conditions to score. In March, he was the remarkable winner of the Irish Lincoln and suffered a steady gallop at Newbury behind runaway winner Jimi Hendrix, who subsequently won the Royal Hunt Cup two starts later.</p><p>There's still scope in this rating of 95, and with Ryan Moore taking over the reins, he looks like a decent betting proposition and has again been well-placed by his master trainer.</p><p><strong>Back him at <b class="inline_odds" title="3.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.50</span></b> or bigger but the advice is to back at BSP.</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Lattam @ BSP</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514482&raceTime=1690645800000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370668097" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514482&raceTime=1690635000000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370668082">Back Dazzling Star to win the 13:50 at Ascot @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.80</span></b> 1pt e/w</a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514482&raceTime=1690637100000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370668086">Back Cadeau Belle to win the 14:25 at Ascot @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.40</span></b> 1pt win</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514474&raceTime=1690638600000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370667625">Back Promoter to win the 14:50 at Newmarket @ <b class="inline_odds" title="3.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.70</span></b> 3pt win</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514474&raceTime=1690643400000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370667632">Back Chairmanoftheboard to win the 16:10 at Newmarket @ <b class="inline_odds" title="3.70"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.70</span></b> 2pt win</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514483&raceTime=1690644300000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370668294">Back Tajawal to win the 16:25 at Newcastle @ BSP 1pt win</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514482&raceTime=1690645800000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370668097">Back Lattam to win the 16:50 at Ascot @ BSP 1pt win </a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>DARYL'S P/L</h2> <p>Since Jan 1st 2023 - Updated Monthly<p>Advised Stakes = +74pts ROI 10%</p><p>SP = -14.1pts ROI -2%</p><p>BSP = +119.7Ppts ROI +17.06%</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Completely free bet on Racing multiples!</h2> <p>The Betfair Sportsbook is offering you a <strong>completely free bet</strong> on UK&IRE racing multiples this Friday (July 28th). You must opt-in. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport">T&Cs apply.</a></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977219">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514474&raceTime=1690638600000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370667625" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32514474&raceTime=1690638600000&dayToSearch=20230729&marketId=924.370667625">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Daryl%20Carter%27s%20Tips%3A%2011%2F4%20Newmarket%20NAP%20has%20outstanding%20claims&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-11-4-newmarket-nap-has-outstanding-claims-280723-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-11-4-newmarket-nap-has-outstanding-claims-280723-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-11-4-newmarket-nap-has-outstanding-claims-280723-1081.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-11-4-newmarket-nap-has-outstanding-claims-280723-1081.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-11-4-newmarket-nap-has-outstanding-claims-280723-1081.html&text=Daryl%20Carter%27s%20Tips%3A%2011%2F4%20Newmarket%20NAP%20has%20outstanding%20claims" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-7-2-nap-has-a-much-easier-assignment-270723-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Friday's 7/2 NAP has a much easier assignment</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Daryl Carter Saturday Racing Tips.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Daryl%20Carter%20Saturday%20Racing%20Tips.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-11-4-newmarket-nap-has-outstanding-claims-280723-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/4 Newmarket NAP has outstanding claims</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-casa-to-stand-tall-at-uttoxeter-280723-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 9/5 Casa to stand tall at Uttoxeter</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/saturday-racing-tips-kevin-blake-backs-cadeau-belle-to-produce-big-run-at-ascot-280723-288.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Kevin Blake backs Cadeau Belle to produce big run at Ascot</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-auguste-rodin-towards-the-top-of-the-king-george-list-280723-368.html">Ryan Moore: Auguste Rodin towards the top of the King George list</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-tips-lyra-could-have-the-golden-ticket-in-york-multiple-270723-134.html">Daily Racing Tips: Lyra could have the golden ticket in 14/1 York multiple </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-on-ascot-and-going-for-9-1-gold-at-york-270723-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin on Ascot and going for 9/1 Gold at York</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">More Daryl Carter Tips</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/">Racing League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/">Betfair Racing Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/">Events</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-ascot-chase/">Betfair Ascot Chase</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-imperial-cup/">Betfair Imperial Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/">Breeders' Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/">Betfair Hurdle</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/">Dublin Racing Festival Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/">Betfair Chase at Haydock</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/">Betfair Fighting Fifth</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/">Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/">Betfair Super Saturday</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/">Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/">Betfair Weekend at Ascot</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/">Cambridgeshire</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/">Champions Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/">Cheltenham Open Meeting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/">Galway Summer Festival</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/">Guineas</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/">Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/">Punchestown Festival Betting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/">King George VI Chase</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/">Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/">Newmarket July Festival</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/">St Leger</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/">York Ebor</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/">Epsom Derby and Oaks</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/">Horse Racing Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/">World Racing</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/">Dubai Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/">USA Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/">French Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/">Australian Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/">Irish Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/">South African Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/">Singapore Racing Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/bet-calculator/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Betfair's Free Bet Calculator</a></p> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Horse Racing Education</h3></header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"> <h3>Timeform Knowledge</h3> </header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li> Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/4 Newmarket NAP has outstanding claims </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/", "name": "Daryl Carter Tips" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-11-4-newmarket-nap-has-outstanding-claims-280723-1081.html", "name": "Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/4 Newmarket NAP has outstanding claims" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes </a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-11-4-newmarket-nap-has-outstanding-claims-280723-1081.html&rfr=977219">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fdaryl-carter-tips%2Ftodays-racing-tips-11-4-newmarket-nap-has-outstanding-claims-280723-1081.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <label for="search">Search</label> <input type="text" id="search" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Cricket</strong></a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v8b253dfea2ab4077af8c6f58422dfbfd1689876627854" integrity="sha512-bjgnUKX4azu3dLTVtie9u6TKqgx29RBwfj3QXYt5EKfWM/9hPSAI/4qcV5NACjwAo8UtTeWefx6Zq5PHcMm7Tg==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"7edf72281f913b24","version":"2023.7.0","b":1,"token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>