Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/1 Newbury is Nicky's house

Fresh is the angle with Chantry House

Kalif Du Berlais expected to be special over fences

Lord Baddesley is overpriced under Twiston-Davies

It's up for debate what Kalif Du Berlais - 11/102.11 on the Betfair Sportsbook - would have found for pressure at Carlisle on his chasing debut, but he was well-backed and looked like the winner from the get-go.

There are a few races you watch, and you can tell the winner following the first fence, and it's even rarer on a chasing debut. Still, the four-year-old cantered all over his useful trio of rivals before putting in a shuddering error at four out and coming down. There's little doubt in my mind he would have been a comfortable winner of that Graduation Chase, beating Unexpected Party and Nells Son, rated 144 and 138, respectively.

Today, Kalif Du Berlais' attentions are switched to handicaps from a rating of 135, and it would be highly, highly surprising if he were not better than that. He tackles a good field where promising novices lie in wait, but he receives an eight-pound weight for age allowance, and he should take all the beating if none the worse for his fall.

He rates a promising horse for novice chases and gets a confident vote at 11/82.38 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 12:45 Newbury - Back Kalif Du Berlais SBK 11/8

This is a re-run of the Challow Hurdle last season in which Captain Teague came out on top over The Jukebox Man and Johnnywho with Masaccio well held in fifth. However, today Johnnywho - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has the advantage of a run over his rivals, and that race fitness edge could make the difference.

Johnny's jumping at Carlisle was exquisite, and he is expected to kick on in this sphere. Today's sharper trip on what is described as good to soft ground should suit him well. There's little between the trio in their meeting in the Challow Hurdle, but the selection has already proven himself over fences in a well-run contest at Carlisle, and he could be the "here and now" horse for this race.

The Jukebox Man and Captain Teague are huge dangers if they are ready to go the first time up, and I hope Jonjo O'Neill Jr. doesn't give them too much rope if he is held up at the rear of the field. The last thing we want to see is him making ground at his fences only to reign back, but that's out of our control, and Johnnywho is a promising horse in this sphere. 3/14.00 or bigger is very fair.

Recommended Bet 13:55 Newbury - Back Johhnywho SBK 3/1

There is lots of pace on in this race, but I suspect Lord Baddesley - 14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - may go from the front under Sam Twiston-Davies, and he looks overpriced from a workable mark returned to his favoured venue.

The nine-year-old was in the process of running a good race at Wincanton in the Badger Beers on his seasonal/stable debut for Anthony Honeyball but was badly hampered as he was working into the race. Still, 3m is not really his distance, and the return to today's 2m4f and, more importantly, a left-handed track (can hang left) for the first time since a narrow second here to Inch House in December 2023 are big positives.

He can also boast a novice hurdle victory and an excellent run in the Betfair Hurdle a few years ago at Newbury. Lord Baddesly has never won right-handed, so I expect a bigger performance returned to going this way around.

The son of Doyen should have no trouble with ground conditions despite it being widely thought he wants good. He bolted up on his second outing in 2022, so an improved performance is expected.

Galop De Chasse is feared the most should he get a soft lead, but the selection rates good each-way value from a workable mark, receiving weight from all of his rivals.

Back him at 10/111.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:30 Newbury - Back Lord Baddesley SBK 14/1

I am happy to take a chance in this race with Monmiral as Strong Leader has a poor first-time-out record, and who knows what to expect from Langer Dan on his seasonal debut.

It's noted that Langer Dan has been handicapped for most of his life, so to read his profile literally is unwise, as they would have intentionally left him light on work each of the past three years. Still, the handicapper has made it impossible for them to go handicapping again. If he is anywhere near the level he was at the end of last season, he will take all the beating, and he did go well early in his career at the start of the season, so "comes alive in spring" is not a phrase to rely on.

Either way, it's tough to know what to expect from Langer Dan, but it might be that Paul Nicholls has seen an opportunity for Monmiral here. He qualified for the Pertemps on his seasonal debut at Newbury, and the notion is he will hunt around and drop his mark.

Still, Nicholls is not all about the festival, and today, the blinkers return for Monmiral (won the Pertemps in the first time blinkers), and he is likely to strip much fitter for his first run of the year. Interestingly, he has been sent here as it's a "win, win" situation. Should he run poorly, attention will turn to the Pertemps, and should he win, he lands a good pot. It's wise to remember he was bang there at Aintree a few years ago in the Grade 1 Liverpool Hurdle at the final flight, and how he ended last season suggests he is on his way back. Soft ground and three miles is optimum for him. In turn, Strong Leader's record with soft in the going is poor, so the Nicholls horse looks worth chancing at 3/14.00 or bigger but use the Betfair Exchange.

Recommended Bet 15:05 Newbury - Back Monmiral EXC 5.3

This race typically goes to a young, improving stayer, so the favourite Woodie Flash could be the answer. However, he has questions to answer up in grade so this could finally be the day that Chantry House - 11/112.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - gains a deserved victory. He was clearly a bit of a Pertemps Final plot last season, but he just didn't operate at the level he once was, with age perhaps catching up with him.

Still, the angle with Chantry House is the first time up. He ran a huge race behind Buddy One at Cheltenham's November meeting last year to finish an eye-catching third in a better race than this, with Nico de Boinville possibly giving him too much to do. He was the only horse to finish within 20 lengths of the winner, who came from off the gallop. His previous first-time-out record reads of four victories when completing, and his only outing at Newbury was an impressive Novice Hurdle victory.

The ten-year-old returns with the cheekpieces on today. He won when they were first applied in January 2022 (he wore blinkers for his final three starts last term), and it's interesting that connections only put them back on last season when he needed to qualify for the Pertemps Final at Huntingdon.

At his age, there are no other targets or reasons for him to "come on for the run", so today may be the day to catch him.

Back him each way from a workable mark of 139 at 8/19.00 or bigger in a wide-open race and a weaker contest than he traded at 1.422/5 in Punchestown when we last saw him in May.