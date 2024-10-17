Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/1, 20/1 and a 4/1 NAP on Thursday

The best from Diesel Line is yet to come

Chance Sir Les to bounce back on the AW

Billyjoh can get his deserved victory at Southwell

Celtic Dino shaped with promise in bumpers last term and landed a fair little contest at this venue over a promising Paul Nicholls runner.

He was excellent in winning his Ascot Bumper in November last year and placing in a Listed race after marks him down as the obvious standout candidate today. This race will take little winning, but the son of Doctor Dino is a half-brother to the useful Saint Segal and should take to hurdling, so he could easily be the obvious answer to this.

However, it is a hurdling debut for the favourite, and it might pay to take a swing with Diesel Line - 20/121.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has gone missing in the market on account of his down-the-field efforts in three Novice and Maiden hurdles last season.

The six-year-old hacked up last February in a good Exeter Bumper, and a repeat would be good enough to win this race. He was almost certainly ridden with handicaps in mind in three qualifying runs, and winning today's race won't harm the mark he is likely to get. There was an inquiry into his running and riding at Taunton on his final start of last season, which was a fascinating read. It also involved his previous run, where (it seems) connections failed to tell the BHA that he scoped dirty following his race at Newbury.

He has shown enough to be competitive, and Jeremy Scott has been profitable to back at Wincanton down the years. This is his only runner of the day. It may pay to take a chance at 10/111.00 or bigger, although the market will likely guide on race day.

Recommended Bet 13:43 Wincanton - Back Diesel Line SBK 20/1

Arriving from an eye-catching run in the Ayr Gold Cup 26 days ago, this is the opportunity that Billyjoh - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - needs to gain a much-deserved victory and he is where I am hoping Thursday's profit is held.

The four-year-old has mixed it in some of the best handicaps of the season this term, including when an excellent second in the seven-furlong Buckingham Palace at the Royal meeting in June.

The switch back to the AW and return to Southwell is what could get him over the line with a record at this venue of 2115. The last of those form figures saw him continuously denied a clear run, so he likes it here, and this seven-furlong trip should prove right up his street. He did too much on the front end when favourite for the Moet And Chandon at Ascot, and he was only narrowly denied at Goodwood when also favourite in July. His only other effort over this trip was a second to English Oak in Buckingham Palace, making him a standout candidate today.

In the hope that he gets the breaks under Tom Marquand, he can finally get his head back in front. Dangers are aplenty. Paborus still has more to offer, but Koy Koy and Merlin The Wizard both have positive profiles on the AW and are handicapped to have a big say, but Billyjoh should be landing this event.

Back the selection at 7/24.50 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 19:00 Southwell - Back Billyjoh SBK 4/1

It might pay to give a chance to Sir Les Patterson - 11/112.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has plenty to recommend him despite not beating a rival home in his last three starts on turf.

The angle for a more upbeat performance relies heavily, but not solely, on the move back to the AW surface, where his form is strong. His record reads 112. He has put up three good showings at Kempton and Southwell in three cracks on the AW surface and has moved back for the first time since April.

His pedigree suggests the move back to six furlongs is the correct change, with plenty of Zoustar progeny, like Starlust, Zoology, Miaharris, and Jarraaf, to name a few, all flattered to deceive with distance. His dam was also a six-furlong sprinter.

He has been gelded since his last AW victory when a seven-pound penalty was given to the useful Smart Hero (86) at Kempton. That race worked out well, with the third, fourth, and fifth rated between 80 and 96.

The addition of the blinkers is a positive, and he holds an excellent low draw in stall three for a front-running ride. Richard Kingscote has an excellent 32% strike rate for this yard, and it may be significant that they call upon him following the selections' return from 47 days.

Furthermore, this is a drop into a Class 4 0-85, so he looks well worth chancing to land this at 10/111.00 or bigger.

Batal Dubai never entered the race at Kempton last time, and they won this race last year, so perhaps they are lining up for another crack. He will likely have to come from behind the selection. Cajetan is unbeaten in two starts on the AW and will be dangerous if he can overcome stall 13.