Daryl Carter's Tips: 10/3 Pipe to point the way on Thursday at Wincanton
Daryl Carter heads to Wincanton for his sole bet on Thursday and says David Pipe's class-dropper holds a strong chance...
-
Pipe runner to make amends for Chepstow
-
Down in grade
-
A sharper track and sounder surface will suit
15:10 Wincanton - Phantomofthepoints @ 10/34.33 1pt
There should be more from Phantomofthepoints - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who threw away the race at Chepstow last time by hanging right-handed in the closing stages. Still, that was a one-off and worth forgiving, considering he was picked up by a progressive stayer in Woodie Flash and his previous third at Haydock in a stronger race than this was eye-catching.
He is open to further improvement at this distance, a steadily improving horse, and a fine specimen. The time figure of the race at Chepstow, which he contributed hugely to, was much more significant than any of these have managed in their careers, and this sharper track on that evidence should suit.
This is a drop in grade, and into a 0-130, and drying ground favours him, so up just a couple of pounds, he must have more to offer for a trainer who has been profitable to follow at Wincanton down the years (+£33).
The selection is relatively unexposed in handicaps following three starts, and this track plays into the hands of horses up with the gallop.
Following a near miss when attempting to make all at Chepstow, he will likely be in the firing line again and not want to get caught behind inferior horses, so he ticks all the boxes required for a bet at 5/23.50 or bigger.
I expect Off The Jury to post the most significant threat, but coming from off the pace here is tough. The selection has already comfortably held Cloud Dancer by 12 lengths in April last year, and he was slightly flattered at Doncaster last time, so the selection should hold too much class for the lower-rated horses--many who have shown their hand.
Now Read: Daryl's Friday Selections Here.
Recommended bets
DARYL'S P/L
2025 P/L = Next update (monthly) Jan
2025 P/L =
BSP P/L =
2025 P/L Ante-post = 0
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI
2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
