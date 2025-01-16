Daryl Carter's Tips: 10/3 Pipe to point the way on Thursday at Wincanton

Pipe runner to make amends for Chepstow

Down in grade

A sharper track and sounder surface will suit

There should be more from Phantomofthepoints - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who threw away the race at Chepstow last time by hanging right-handed in the closing stages. Still, that was a one-off and worth forgiving, considering he was picked up by a progressive stayer in Woodie Flash and his previous third at Haydock in a stronger race than this was eye-catching.

He is open to further improvement at this distance, a steadily improving horse, and a fine specimen. The time figure of the race at Chepstow, which he contributed hugely to, was much more significant than any of these have managed in their careers, and this sharper track on that evidence should suit.

This is a drop in grade, and into a 0-130, and drying ground favours him, so up just a couple of pounds, he must have more to offer for a trainer who has been profitable to follow at Wincanton down the years (+£33).

The selection is relatively unexposed in handicaps following three starts, and this track plays into the hands of horses up with the gallop.

Following a near miss when attempting to make all at Chepstow, he will likely be in the firing line again and not want to get caught behind inferior horses, so he ticks all the boxes required for a bet at 5/23.50 or bigger.

I expect Off The Jury to post the most significant threat, but coming from off the pace here is tough. The selection has already comfortably held Cloud Dancer by 12 lengths in April last year, and he was slightly flattered at Doncaster last time, so the selection should hold too much class for the lower-rated horses--many who have shown their hand.

Recommended Bet 15:10 Wincanton - Back Phantomofthepoints SBK 10/3

