Entitled to improve for seasonal return

Down in grade and up in trip

Unexposed

No. 2 Legionar (Ger) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Anthony Charlton

Jockey: Harry Reed

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 118

There is little for me to get stuck into again today, but I can't help but feel Legionar - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is overpriced, having shaped better than the bare result at Wincanton last time in a stronger race than this.

He is entitled to improve on that first outing of the season, which came after 448 days off the track.

The Anthony Charlton-trained runner made two bad mistakes at the final two flights at Wincanton when looming up in contention, and that knocked the stuffing out of him as the principals quickened away. The fourth has come out and won next time, and the winner won off six pounds higher next time before being narrowly denied at Exeter in a novice event under a double penalty. The form looks good in the context of today's race, and if improving for the outing, he remains completely unexposed.

He was thrown in the deep end for his hurdle debut in 2022 in the Grade 2 Dovecoat at Kempton before scoring effortlessly at Sedgefield in a run-of-the-mill novice event, and with some useful bumper form, there's surely more to come.

Kaleb is attractive down in grade but ran poorly in cheek-pieces here and is now tried in blinkers, and this track may be sharp enough for him.

Others are fairly exposed, with today's favourite beaten by an 11-year-old last time, so the selection looks worth a small chance at double-figure odds, and any 8/19.00 or bigger is acceptable.