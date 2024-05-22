Thursday Racing Tips: Kikkuli has star potential at Sandown

In-form Mark Milligan heads to Sandown for two bets

Fanshawe handicapper appeals the first

A well-bred sort can land listed contest

Sandown's cracking Thursday evening meeting opens with a low-key 0-80 handicap, but it's still an interesting affair featuring several three-year-olds that are open to progression.

Zipster is likely to head the betting on the back of his win at Yarmouth earlier in the month, though that form hasn't been done any favours by the trio that have run subsequently.

However, the booking of Willim Buick suggests that connections mean business and he's sure to be popular.

While Zipster is respected, I'm siding with a filly who's bred to be a bit better than a handicapper in the shape of James Fanshawe's Surveyor.

This daughter of Pivotal comes from a classy Cheveley Park family and got off the mark at the third time of asking on the all-weather at Lingfield last month.

She then wasn't seen to best effect on handicap debut at Kempton last time, a race that was run at just a modest tempo.

I suspect she could be considerably better than she could show there and being by Pivotal she won't mind any ease in the ground as returns to turf (was second on an easy surface last season).

The booking of Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore adds further attraction to a selection who should give a very good account of herself.

Recommended Bet Back Surveyor to win 18:07 Sandown SBK 5/1+

The two feature races on the night, the Henry II and the Brigadier Gerard are interesting enough but make little appeal from a betting perspective.

Of much more interest is a good renewal of the Listed Heron Stakes, which features numerous runners that are open to improvement, none more so than the excellently bred Kikkuli.

Harry Charlton's Kingman half-brother to the mighty Frankel made one of the most eagerly awaited debuts of the year at Newmarket in November and showed plenty of ability in finishing second there.

He then reappeared at the same track during the Craven meeting, overcoming lingering greenness to get the better of Creative Story by a neck.

That form is already proving strong, with several of the also-rans coming out and winning races subsequently, while another handful have also made the places on their next starts.

There's the obvious potential for Kikkuli to be miles better than that form, too, as you'd expect from one who sports such a regal pedigree.

I'm fully expecting this one to be in some top races before the season is out, and this listed contest looks an ideal stepping-stone for him to gain some valuable experience on the way.

It's also encouraging that Kikkuli handled bad ground well at Newmarket on his debut, something that should stand him in good stead with so much rain around at the moment.