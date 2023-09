Filly with hood on has the stats to back up good run

No. 11 (4) Silver Lady SBK 5/2 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Two Listed races and three Group contests for day two of the Cambridgeshire meeting and the opening 13:50 Rosemary Stakes has eight of the 12 in the field rated over 100 and I'll be looking to the 3yos here who tackle their elders.

Silver Lady is the completely unexposed runner with just two runs under her belt and was strong in the betting this morning on the Sportsbook.

She won nicely on debut at Newmarket - a race where she was very strong in the betting back in the spring and she justified that confidence with an impressive 3L victory. The 3yo looked very green as she had to be corrected into the dip, but there was an abundant of talent there.

Silver Lady was quickly turned out the following month up in class for a Listed race at York, and while she ran well in third, she was too green and inexperienced to handle the better race.

Her trainer Charlie Appleby indicated at the start of the season that she needed time but was up to the standard of decent races, and it's interesting he has gone for the hood today, and he's a handler with a great record when going for the headgear.

Indeed, across all tracks both turf and AW with the hood, he is 32% win and 52% placed.

She isn't short of pace and could well be up to Group class with some time under her belt. And it's nice to remember David Soul at one of the premier racecourses.

Back Silver Lady @ 7/24.40

A potentially strong Group 3 follows for the Princess Royal Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Stakes over 1m4f at 14:35 as two John Gosden fillies are shorter in the betting than Sea Theme - but I am going with the Haggas dice over the Gosden dice with the well bred Sea Theme - who looks every inch a stayer.

She made her mark on her second start at Doncaster earlier in the summer and relished the step up to 1m4f - and considering it's so early in her career, stamina is her thing as Haggas wasted little time in getting her over a trip.

Soft conditions were no problem at Donny and she backed that race up with a tough and battling performance to win at York with the Galtres during the Ebor meeting.

Both wins have been differing ground, so the surface shouldn't pose a threat, and Tom Marquand said post race at York she was still very inexperienced.

But she's a Sea The Stars filly, and the sire has a 28% placed record over 1m4f at Newmarket.

Considering Haggas mentioned her as a Park Hill contender following York, she should be strongest in the finish here and holds an entry on Champions Day.

Back Sea Theme @ 9/25.30

No. 1 (2) Mutasaabeq SBK 4/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

The case for my old friend Mutasaabeq is fairly straightforward - as a winner of the Joel Stakes under a penalty last year, he's a horse who is best leading around Newmarket and saves his best here.

Considering I backed him for the Lockinge, this is easier but when allowed a lead he is very dangerous and I would be staggered if those tactics aren't employed here.

Charlie Hills in one of his stable tours at the start of the season was aiming to get a Group 1 with him, but he has been found wanting at that level, and with his need for leading in small fields, he will never be afforded that luxury.

He is like Tiger Woods at Sawgrass when given the Rowley Mile (four wins from five).