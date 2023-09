O'Brien 1-1 at Roscommon this term

No. 2 Solness (Fr) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Grade 3 action over the fences adds some quality to the afternoon at Roscommon with the Ballymore Group Irish EBF Kilbegnet Novice Chase, and a short priced Willie Mullins favourite seems to have scared off a few. Sixteen were entered in this before declarations, but we're now down to six.

With the market leader at 8/131.60 in Hercule Du Seuil there isn't much betting mileage there, but his old foe Solness is quite a big price at 15/28.40 considering he finished second behind Hercule at both Killarney and Galway.

With an aggregate of 19L to find, it's a tough ask, but the drop down to 2m and a sharp one at that might help the front-runner get closer.

Today's ground is likely to be more testing than it was at both Killarney and Galway and that could improve the chances as he holds form in France on very testing going, and as a natural front-runner who usually jumps well, he might be able to put a little more pressure on the favourite. He would certainly offer the chance for a back-to-lay bet.

Trainer Joseph O'Brien has won this novice in the past with Landofhopeandglory - who had a similar profile to Solness before going into the race.

O'Brien has sent out one runner at the track this term and it was winner, and has a 21% strike-rate with his jumpers here in the last five seasons.

No. 1 (5) Glendown (Ire) SBK 16/5 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 70

Not too many runners on the Hamilton card for Monday with only one race holding double figures, but Glendown was very impressive last time to warrant a bet on him again.

Soft conditions seem to illicit his better efforts and he relished the soft ground at Chester with a 3L victory for something along the lines of a career best.

The early pace was strong in that and the finishing speed of 96% highlighted a race that suited the first and second that came from off the pace.

With that in mind, I can see the stiff finish at Hamilton suiting him, especially with cut in the ground.

Considering he was in 0-80 company last time, it's a drop back in class to 0-70 grade today and while he does have top weight, he also has Sacred Falls in opposition who is a quick horse that likes to lead and that should help.

A price of around 5/23.50 following a PB will do.

