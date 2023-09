Irish Ces day at the Curragh with two picks

Six places on the Sportsbook for the 16:10

Improving filly a player for Meade in Weld Park

No. 2 (7) Caught U Looking (Ire) SBK 16/5 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Noel Meade, Ireland

Jockey: Ben Martin Coen

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

I will be standing in for Daryl Carter for the next seven days on tipping duties and there's no doubt about the best of the action on Sunday as the Curragh stages a terrific card, and if we see anything like we witnessed from One Look's debut yesterday in the Goffs Million, we are in for a special afternoon.

The Group 3 Weld Park Stakes at 14:25 is worth a second look as Noel Meade's Caught U Looking goes up in class after an impressive win on second outing last time, and Meade won this race in 2020 with the filly Elysium who turned out to be a classy performer.

Elysium had four runs coming into this three years ago, and I like the profile of Caught U Looking who really did impress winning a Leopardstown maiden last time.

She showed the benefit of the experience from her previous debut and was absolutely cantering in a big field off the turn, and there was a special burst of acceleration from the 2f marker to settle the race instantly.

To the eye, she also looked a filly with plenty of size about her and her injection of pace coincided with a sectional of 12.15 seconds - which was decent given the ground was yielding to soft.

The 2yo has some big entries later in the season including the Fillies' Mile and also holds an Irish 1000 Guineas entry.

Aidan O'Brien has two in the race including Brilliant who has raced six times and is rated 96, but she's had chances a plenty to run to that figure and I prefer Caught U Looking, who was solid in the market on the Sportsbook this morning at 5/23.50 into 9/43.25.

Back Caught U Looking @ 9/43.25 Bet now





No. 17 (20) Jesse Evans (Ire) SBK 18/1 EXC 32 Trainer: Noel Meade, Ireland

Jockey: R. Whearty

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 96

A field of 30 awaits in the Irish Cesarewitch and we have got six places on the Sportsbook for each-way bets and I am hoping Noel Meade is in for a good afternoon as the trainer's Galway Hurdle second Jesse Evans at 11/112.00 gets the nod in the big race.

He received a 7lb rise for his latest Flat win (after Galway) to ensure his place in this race from a mark of 96 and he's still got a fair bit of scope off that mark given he will be now rated pushing 150 over hurdles.

The 7yo won the GMIB Kingdom Gold Cup Handicap last time over 1m6f at Killarney with an emphatic performance under apprentice Rob Whearty who keeps the ride today.

He has big field Premier Handicap form too as he finished third in last season's Petingo Handicap at Leopardstown in soft conditions, and I think he's a stayer with a bit of pace who should have no problem going up to 2m1f today.

The draw could be an issue in 20, but with such a big field we can tie ourselves in knots, but he's ultra-tough and a dead straightforward horse who likes to race up with the pace.

Back Jesse Evans EW @ 11/112.00 Bet now

No. 6 (8) Chally Chute (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: M. Halford & T. Collins, Ireland

Jockey: R. P. Whelan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 102

I am going in two-handed with another selection for the Irish Ces, and Chally Chute was backed this morning on the Sportsbook from 14/115.00 into 12/113.00 and I can see the trip really suiting him this afternoon.

The 5yo finished third in the big Guinness Handicap at the Galway Festival last time over 1m4f behind Brazil, which was a terrific effort over a trip that looked on the short side.

He fared best of those with a single figure draw that day and up to 102, he is bordering on a pretty smart handicapper these days with form in Premier Handicaps.

Michael Halford and Tracey Collins train him, and have handled him superbly, as he stayed so well at Killarney to win over 2m1f although he travelled nicely in that too.

Halford mentioned this race for him after Killarney, and considering he doesn't mind heavy conditions, he's a proper autumn horse who will surely relish the make-up of today's race.

I really like him as a stayer and with a pretty light campaign, he's a player for me at 12s.

Back Chally Chute EW @ 12/113.00 Bet now

*Alan Dudman also has two selections in his Daily Multiple column for Plumpton